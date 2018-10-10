Justin Bieber Gives Wife Hailey Baldwin a Sweet Smooch at Friend's Birthday Party

These newlyweds are all about the PDA!

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber who got married a little over a month ago, attended a friend’s birthday party, and the model posted a sweet photo of a romantic moment between the pair. In it, the pop star is closing his eyes as he kisses his wife’s cheek and holds her back.

Dressed in head-to-toe white, 21-year-old Baldwin holds her new hubby’s face. The “Sorry” singer, 24, wore a striped tee, baseball cap and denim jacket for the occasion.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Neil Mockford/GC Images

After their September nuptials, a sourced confirmed to PEOPLE that to kick off their new life together, Bieber is renting a Spanish contemporary home in Toluca Lake for close to $100,000 per month. The house was recently listed for sale for $8.5 million, but, per the source, Bieber asked for a month-to-month rental contract instead of opting to purchase the home.

The source said the short-term arrangement is the reason for the high monthly fee.

Bieber and Baldwin secretly married in New York City on Sept. 13, just two months after getting engaged. “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Rodin Banica/WWD/Shutterstock

A religious source spoke to the family and confirmed to PEOPLE that they were legally married at the courthouse but will have a religious ceremony and celebration with their loved ones soon.

“They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the religious insider told PEOPLE.