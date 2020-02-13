Justin Bieber Sings 'One Less Lonely Girl' to Hailey Baldwin in Never-Before-Seen Wedding Footage

Justin Bieber has found his forever “One Less Lonely Girl.”

The most recent episode of the singer’s YouTube docuseries Seasons — which was released on Wednesday — takes fans inside his wedding to Hailey Baldwin, from their pre-nuptial festivities to the ceremony and reception all held in South Carolina in September.

At the start of the episode, Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 23, can be seen arriving by boat to their rehearsal dinner, where they’re greeted on land by Bieber’s little brother, Jaxon, 10. Bieber is then shown enjoying the party with friends like his longtime manager Scooter Braun before giving Baldwin a big kiss.

Footage of the couple’s wedding day (which came a year after they first wed in a low-key New York City courthouse ceremony) begins with Bieber getting dressed for the big day with the help of his dad, Jeremy, 44. “Your son’s getting married. How do you really feel?” Bieber asks his dad, who responds simply, “Old.”

Before the ceremony, Bieber is joined by his friends, including Ryan Good, who reminisces with the group about the Bahamas trip during which he proposed to Baldwin.

“I was talking to Hailey and I was like, ‘We’re doing the Fourth of July in the Bahamas, and you and Justin should come,'” Good, 35, says. “So I think I hit you and I go, ‘You wanna come to the Bahamas? And he goes, ‘Yeah, and what if I ask Hailey to marry me there?’ I replied, ‘LOL.’ I thought he was joking.”

Bieber then goes into detail about the very moment he popped the question, saying, “She just walked down the stairs … and I was just there with the ring. I was shaking, and I was just like, ‘I’ve loved you for so long and I just can’t see myself being with anybody else. I love you so much and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?'”

The clip then transitions to show footage of Baldwin getting ready for her wedding day as she recalls how she previously felt lonely.

“I was at my sister’s wedding in 2017, and I remember the wedding was over, I was in my hotel room and I was with my parents and I just remember I was crying,” she says. “I couldn’t stop crying because I was really lonely for a really long time.”

When the time comes for the ceremony, Baldwin says, “We kept it really small because it makes it so much more fun. And the little things that I was worried about, none of that energy got brought into the actual day.”

Footage of the ceremony shows Baldwin walking down the aisle with her dad, Stephen, and exchanging vows with Bieber, who messes up on several of the lines.

Regardless of the flubs, Baldwin says, “Everything happened the exact way it was supposed to, I really believe that. Even all the little mishaps that might’ve happened and us stumbling over our words, whatever it was, I think that it was so meant to be.”

It’s party time towards the end of the clip, as footage of Bieber and Baldwin’s wedding reception is shown. Among the crowd, stars like Kylie Jenner (plus her daughter Stormi), Usher and country duo Dan + Shay can be spotted.

“It was just so special,” Baldwin says. “Everybody just danced their faces off.”

Adds Bieber: “The wedding was fire. For me, just being with all the people that I love and celebrating and just being silly was my favorite part of the whole thing.”

After the couple cuts their cake, Bieber can be seen pulling Baldwin on stage at the reception to do his famous “One Less Lonely Girl” concert bit for her.

“We were at the wedding and realized that I had never been a ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ that got sang to, so everybody insisted that I get brought up on stage,” Baldwin explains. “I was, like, giddy, like as if it was really happening onstage and it was just so silly and cute.”

Bieber’s docuseries first premiered late last month and is expected to continue through February, past the release of the pop star’s upcoming fifth studio album. Titled Changes, the new album is set for release on Feb. 14 and will be his first album since 2015’s Purpose.