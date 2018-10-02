Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Got Hitched Without a Prenup — See What's at Stake

When Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shocked fans by legally tying the knot on Sept. 13, the stars decided to forego a pre-nuptial agreement.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the couple — who wed just months after they reunited earlier this year — had a civil ceremony at a New York City courthouse but are still planning a larger wedding with friends and family.

According to a source, the singer, 24, and model, 21, decided to marry “without listening to anyone” — and TMZ reports the couple haven’t worked out a post-nuptial agreement yet either.

RELATED: Whirlwind Wedding! Justin Bieber Secretly Marries Hailey Baldwin Two Months After Proposal

So should their happy union ever go south, what would they stand to lose?

Per Forbes, Bieber (as of 2017) is worth a whopping $83.5 million thanks to his past tours, Calvin Klein deal and other ventures.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Neil Mockford/GC Images

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Serenades Wife Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace with One of His Songs

Meanwhile, Baldwin is estimated to have a net worth of around $3 million, according to InStyle. The outlet also estimates Bieber’s net worth to be higher at $265 million.

Signed to IMG, Baldwin — who also co-hosts TBS’s Drop the Mic — has been a familiar face on the runway over the last few years and also rakes in quite a bit because of endorsement deals and social media sponsorships.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Introduces Hailey Baldwin as His ‘Wife’ While Visiting Museum Exhibit

Over the weekend, the couple spent time in Stratford, Ontario, where the “Sorry” singer introduced Baldwin to Stratford Perth Museum staffers as his “wife.”

After a private vacation to Europe following their courthouse wedding, Bieber and Baldwin headed to Canada to the singer’s home province to visit with his relatives.

“Since they began dating, Justin has been 100 percent committed,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “They’re young and in love and feel confident about their relationship.”