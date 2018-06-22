Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Hold Hands Despite Keeping Their Relationship Status Under Wraps

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were looking rather romantic in New York City despite neither confirming they are dating again.

While the duo is keeping silent on their relationship status, they were photographed holding hands leaving Cipriani’s on Thursday wearing coordinating black outfits.

The pair looked very much like they were on a date even sharing a dessert at the restaurant with the model opting for a spoon to eat a cake while the “Sorry” singer dipped his finger in and licked it off.

Bieber, 24, wore a casual black shirt, basketball shorts and a black baseball cap, while Baldwin, 21, wore an oversized leather jacket with her hair in a neat braid.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in New York City 247PAPS.TV / Splash

A source denied to PEOPLE that the two were a couple, but they were spotted getting cozy in the city earlier this month when they packed on the PDA at Rockefeller Park in a video obtained by TMZ.

“He is single and not dating anyone seriously,” the insider told PEOPLE previously. “He is doing very well. He has known Hailey for years — she is very involved in Justin’s church. He likes hanging out with her. She is a wonderful person. They have fun together, but they are not in a relationship. They are two single people that enjoy each other’s company.”

Bieber and Baldwin previously dated before they split in 2016. After calling it quits, “we went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” Baldwin told U.K. newspaper The Times.

She continued, “We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on,” adding, “we’ve moved past that.”

Bieber was last linked to on-again, off-again flame Selena Gomez, 25. They began to rekindle their relationship in the fall after she broke up with The Weeknd, but they pumped the brakes on their reconciliation in March.

“Justin has no contact with Selena now,” added the source. “He seems fine with it.”