Cuddle Time! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Snuggle Up Back in the Big Apple

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are back in New York City after spending time together in Miami and Atlanta.

Treating themselves to a casual date night on Thursday, the “Sorry” singer, 24, and the 21-year-old model were seen holding hands on their way to see a movie together.

Baldwin chose a low-key outfit for their outing, wearing an oversized red sweatshirt that partially obscured the denim shorts she was wearing underneath. To complete the look, she pulled her hair back into a bun, and accessorized with some simple necklaces and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Bieber also opted for a casual look, wearing a purple Supreme shirt with a pair of black Adidas shorts, a baseball cap and black sneakers.

As the pair left the movie theater together later that evening, Bieber was seen with his arm casually draped around the Drop the Mic host.

Late Thursday, Bieber also announced that he would be appearing on a new song Friday called “No Brainer.”

The DJ Khaled song will also feature Chance the Rapper and Quavo.

Bieber and Baldwin were previously seen earlier walking hand-in-hand while smooching in a café and picking up some groceries.

Baldwin also dressed casually for this outing, wearing a white crop top with a pair of pink Opening Ceremony sweatpants, which she accessorized with a pair of white Adidas sneakers and black sunglasses.

Meanwhile Bieber appeared to be wearing the same outfit he was photographed in during their movie date.

Bieber and Baldwin were spotted out again Friday morning, smiling as they took a sunny stroll.

The young couple’s engagement comes just one month after Bieber and Baldwin rekindled their romance. They previously dated in 2015 before splitting in 2016.

“As of now, they want a small ceremony with their families,” a source close to Bieber previously told PEOPLE. “They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don’t want a flashy wedding.”