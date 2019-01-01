Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Celebrate New Year's Eve in Hawaii After 'Special' 2018: Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin said aloha to 2018 and to 2019!

The couple — who secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September — spent their first New Year’s Eve as a married couple in Oahu, Hawaii, where they celebrated with Bieber’s friends, a source tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“They all rang in the new year together,” a source says, explaining that the group hung out together on Waikiki beach.

“Justin was bodysurfing … and seemed super happy,” the insider adds. “Hailey seemed to have fun as well. They also had lunch at Duke’s, where Justin treated everyone.”

Both Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 22, appeared to be in great spirits, according to the source. “[Justin] and Hailey looked very happy,” the source says. “He was very friendly with fans and wished everyone a ‘Happy New Year.’ He said 2018 was a very special year for him.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Rodin Banica/WWD/Shutterstock

RELATED: Justin Bieber Got a ‘Grace’ Tattoo Over His Eyebrow – See the New Photo

In the evening, Baldwin and Bieber partied the night away with friends pastor Carl Lentz, his wife Laura Lentz, and pro-surfer Kelia Termini at a private house party.

According to Instagram story posts shared by Laura and Termini, the group lit sparklers from a bonfire before the clock struck midnight.

Baldwin also snapped selfies with Laura and Termini, which she later shared to her own Instagram story.

Instagram/Kelia Moniz

Instagram/Kelia Moniz

Instagram/Laura Lentz

RELATED: Meet Oscar Bieber! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Adopt an Adorable Puppy: ‘Our Dogson’

Bieber and Baldwin haven’t been shy about their affection for one another since their romance ramped up earlier this year. Photographers have repeatedly snapped them holding hands and sharing smooches in public.

The pair recently began expanding their family, adopting a new dog named Oscar Bieber.

In December, each showed off photos of their precious pooch. “Merry christmas from Oscar,” Bieber wrote on one photo.

Oscar is Bieber and Baldwin’s first foray into parenthood. In her cover story for Vogue Arabia’s December 2018 issue, Baldwin said that she and her husband do not plan to have children “any time soon.”