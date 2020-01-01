Happy New Year! Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin Ring in 2020 with a Sweet Smooch

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin are ringing in the New Year by each other’s sides.

The "Sorry" singer, 25, and model, 23, spent their second New Year’s Eve as a married couple together, posing for a series of celebratory photos that showed them embracing and Baldwin wearing a “Happy New Year” headband.

In one particularly sweet shot, the pair share a big smooch to celebrate the beginning of 2020, with Baldwin captioning it, “Please be my New Years kiss even when I’m 80!”

Earlier in the day, Bieber also revealed a new trailer, as well as the title and release date, for his upcoming 10-part docu-series on YouTube Originals called Justin Bieber: Seasons. The episodes will air on Mondays and Wednesdays on YouTube starting Jan. 27.

Baldwin, meanwhile, celebrated the new year by offering fans a candid glimpse at some of her favorite memories from her eventful 2019 on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

The star kicked things off with a photo from March that featured her wearing her wedding dress for the very first time, and slowly went through the year in pictures, from various vacations to places like Wyoming, Tokyo and Jamaica, and at events like Coachella and the Met Gala.

Bieber made several appearances, including in a shot from May that appeared to show him in the recording studio.

“He recorded an amazing album,” the daughter of Stephen Baldwin raved atop her snap.

She also shared a photo of her cuddling up to pal Kendall Jenner during her bachelorette party in September, as well as sweet shots from her rehearsal dinner and wedding later that month. “Walked down the aisle,” Baldwin wrote atop a photo of her kissing Bieber on their wedding day.

Another shot featured Bieber and Baldwin walking down the aisle together with the caption, “Married my best friend in front of all our best friends.”

A week ago, the couple — who wed for the first time in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018, and then celebrated their nuptials with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019 — spent Christmas in Canada with the pop star’s family.

“Merry Christmas from me and mine to you and yours ❤️,” Baldwin shared on Instagram alongside a collage of instant photos of her and Bieber on Christmas Day, in which the model could be seen wearing a pair of red reindeer antlers as she snuggled up to her husband.

Bieber also added a photo of himself and Baldwin wrapped around each other and kissing at the dinner table, while holding one of his little cousins in between them.

After the family festivities, Bieber kept up the Christmas spirit by singing some of his old holiday hits — including 2011’s "Mistletoe" and "Christmas Eve" — while driving around town with Baldwin.

His wife, who sat in the passenger seat, made sure to record the mini concert, which the singer later uploaded to his Instagram feed.

2020 is looking to be a busy year for Bieber, who announced last week he’ll drop his new single “Yummy” this Friday. Bieber also announced his forthcoming fifth studio album and a North American tour that will kick off in Seattle on May 14, for 45 scheduled dates through September.

In addition, Bieber also revealed he’ll release a docu-series based on his life that will coincide with the release of his new music. “We all have different stories,” he said of the project. “I’m just excited to share mine.”

After the announcement, a source told PEOPLE exclusively that Bieber “has a big year ahead and he is ready” to launch new music in 2020.

“He is very excited about his comeback,” the insider said. “His fans have been patiently waiting and he is grateful for his break. With Hailey by his side, he can’t wait to release his new album and tour.”

The source continued, “He really is in a much better place now. He is excited about life again. He has found ways to better cope with the stress and the pressure that comes with a new album and tour.”