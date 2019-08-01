Justin & Hailey
23 featured stories since

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Snuggle Up in New Selfie: 'That's My Best Friend'

The happy couple appears to be on a vacation in Japan

By Helen Murphy
August 01, 2019 12:30 PM

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are so in love.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old musician shared a sweet selfie with his wife to Instagram. In the snap, Bieber – who appeared to show off a new eyebrow piercing — and Baldwin snuggled up as they posed for the camera.

Baldwin’s diamond-encrusted “Bieber” necklace was visible in the photo, while her husband rocked a t-shirt from his Drew clothing line.

“Go best friend that’s my best friend,” he captioned the sweet snap.

Baldwin, 22, reposted the image to her Instagram Story, adding the caption “baby.”

The model also showed off her dance moves on Bieber’s Instagram Story earlier in the day, while wearing a strapless beige crop top paired with green pants.

According to recent Instagram posts from Baldwin, the happy couple appears to be on vacation in Japan.

“Cheers to you Tokyo,” she captioned a recent photo of herself at a restaurant. The model also added a Japanese flag emoji to snaps of her and Bieber sharing a kiss on Wednesday.

Story Continues Below
Skip
Justin & Hailey
Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Married? See the Band She's Wearing with Her Engagement Ring
7/9/2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Hop on a Plane as They Show Off Matching Watches: 'Me and Bae'
7/13/2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Already Wedding Planning: 'They Want a Small Ceremony'
7/13/2018
John Mayer Teasingly Roasts Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin for Steamy Hot Tub Moment on Instagram
7/14/2018
Engagement Bliss! Justin Bieber Shares the Most PDA-Filled Photo of Him & Hailey Baldwin Yet
7/14/2018
Tighty Whities! Justin Bieber Walks Around in Underwear During Miami Trip with Hailey Baldwin
7/15/2018
Shawn Mendes Says He Congratulated Rumored Ex Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber
7/18/2018
Already Married? Hailey Baldwin Wears Diamond Band Instead of Engagement Ring from Justin Bieber
7/30/2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin 'Are Already Planning Their Wedding': Source
8/1/2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Kiss in N.Y.C. After Her Loving Instagram Comment
8/6/2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Look Loved-Up as Singer Gets Haircut Following a Day of Tears
8/8/2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Pushing Back Wedding Plans: Source
8/14/2018
Hailey Baldwin Cuddles Up to 'Absolute Best Friend' Justin Bieber & Shows Off Ring in New Photo
8/20/2018
Justin Bieber’s Fiancée Hailey Baldwin Is Ignoring Critics' 'Negativity' About Their Romance
9/2/2018
Justin Bieber Spends One-on-One Time with Future Father-in-Law Stephen Baldwin
9/11/2018
Alec Baldwin Gives Some Marriage Advice to Justin Bieber and Niece Hailey Baldwin
9/11/2018
Hailey Baldwin Is Skipping Fashion Week Runways to Spend More Time with Fiancé Justin Bieber
9/11/2018
Why Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin 'Feel Confident' About Marriage Despite Young Age: Sources
9/14/2018
Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Smooch After London Fashion Show
9/17/2018
Hailey Baldwin Reveals a Secret Clue About Her Wedding Dress for Upcoming Nuptials to Justin Bieber
2/8/2019
Hailey Baldwin Wears Red Mini-Dress and Sneakers for Date Night with Justin Bieber
7/24/2019
Hailey Baldwin Says Kylie Jenner's Photos of Stormi Gave Her 'Baby Fever': 'She's the Sweetest'
7/25/2019
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Snuggle Up in New Selfie: 'That's My Best Friend'
8/1/2019
Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber/ Instagram

The “Sorry” singer recently raved over his wife’s “Bieber” necklace in an Instagram post late last month.

“I love you so much,” he captioned a close-up shot of Baldwin’s neck.

“Ur my favorite human on earth I’m a very lucky lady,” Baldwin responded in the comments section of Bieber’s post.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Raves Over Wife Hailey Baldwin Proudly Wearing Diamond ‘Bieber’ Necklace

Baldwin first debuted her “Bieber” bling in November 2018, when she hinted that she was gifted it for her birthday that month. The model was also seen rocking the jewelry at Coachella in April.

The married pair is less than two months away from their one-year wedding anniversary. In July, Bieber told fans on Instagram that, even though he’s looking forward to parenthood, the couple isn’t in a rush to get there just yet.

“Love dates with you baby,” the singer wrote, captioning a shot of himself and Baldwin in Disneyland. “One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!“

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Wears Red Mini-Dress and Sneakers for Date Night with Justin Bieber

Bieber and Baldwin secretly tied the knot in New York City in September 2018, just two months after he proposed in the Bahamas that summer.

“It was very special for Justin to propose. He was so sure that Hailey is the one,“ a source told PEOPLE last month. According to the insider, Bieber is “even happier that they got married so quickly, too.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Says He’s ‘Not in a Rush’ for Kids But Looks Forward to ‘Daddy Daughter Dates’

“He can’t imagine life without Hailey,” the source added. “He feels like he wouldn’t have made it through this year without [her].”

The couple is now planning a second, bigger wedding with family and friends this fall, one year after they first tied the knot. “They are looking forward to [it],” the source said.

Advertisement

Popular in Music

All Topics in Music

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.