Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Snuggle Up in New Selfie: 'That's My Best Friend'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are so in love.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old musician shared a sweet selfie with his wife to Instagram. In the snap, Bieber – who appeared to show off a new eyebrow piercing — and Baldwin snuggled up as they posed for the camera.

Baldwin’s diamond-encrusted “Bieber” necklace was visible in the photo, while her husband rocked a t-shirt from his Drew clothing line.

“Go best friend that’s my best friend,” he captioned the sweet snap.

Baldwin, 22, reposted the image to her Instagram Story, adding the caption “baby.”

The model also showed off her dance moves on Bieber’s Instagram Story earlier in the day, while wearing a strapless beige crop top paired with green pants.

According to recent Instagram posts from Baldwin, the happy couple appears to be on vacation in Japan.

“Cheers to you Tokyo,” she captioned a recent photo of herself at a restaurant. The model also added a Japanese flag emoji to snaps of her and Bieber sharing a kiss on Wednesday.

The “Sorry” singer recently raved over his wife’s “Bieber” necklace in an Instagram post late last month.

“I love you so much,” he captioned a close-up shot of Baldwin’s neck.

“Ur my favorite human on earth I’m a very lucky lady,” Baldwin responded in the comments section of Bieber’s post.

Baldwin first debuted her “Bieber” bling in November 2018, when she hinted that she was gifted it for her birthday that month. The model was also seen rocking the jewelry at Coachella in April.

The married pair is less than two months away from their one-year wedding anniversary. In July, Bieber told fans on Instagram that, even though he’s looking forward to parenthood, the couple isn’t in a rush to get there just yet.

“Love dates with you baby,” the singer wrote, captioning a shot of himself and Baldwin in Disneyland. “One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!“

Bieber and Baldwin secretly tied the knot in New York City in September 2018, just two months after he proposed in the Bahamas that summer.

“It was very special for Justin to propose. He was so sure that Hailey is the one,“ a source told PEOPLE last month. According to the insider, Bieber is “even happier that they got married so quickly, too.”

“He can’t imagine life without Hailey,” the source added. “He feels like he wouldn’t have made it through this year without [her].”

The couple is now planning a second, bigger wedding with family and friends this fall, one year after they first tied the knot. “They are looking forward to [it],” the source said.