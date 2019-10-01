Every Must-See Photo from Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Star-Studded Southern Wedding

It was nice of Justin and Hailey's wedding guests to post photos from inside the event, you know, since our invite obviously got lost
By Andrea Wurzburger
October 01, 2019 01:20 PM

1 of 28

Justine Skye Instagram

Heaven (and Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina) is for lovers! Mrs. Bieber donned this pink-and-white trucker hat pre-wedding

2 of 28

Dr. Jocelyn Miranda/Instagram

In a photo shared by chiropractor Jocelyne Miranda, Hailey is seen lying on the floor in a white robe, getting pampered before her big day. 

3 of 28

Justine Skye Instagram

Then, she rocked this chic leather jacket with the word “wife” bedazzled on the back. 

4 of 28

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Speaking of bedazzled, guests were treated to custom Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut bottles that were adorned with 9,682 Swarovski crystals and took 16 hours to make. Talk about a labor of love! 

5 of 28

Fai Khadra Instagram

Model Fai Khadra enjoyed his bottle while wishing the newlyweds well! 

6 of 28

David Grutman/Instagram

Kendall Jenner was in attendance and wore a gorgeous velvet gown. 

7 of 28

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The model took videos of her look, which included wearing her — once blonde, now dark — crimped locks.

8 of 28

Justine Skye Instagram

She also stopped to take a selfie with Justine Skye, who was also a guest of the newlyweds! 

9 of 28

The model put her skills to good use as she struck a pose with Isabella Grutman. 

10 of 28

Caitlin Beadles/Instagram

Justin’s very first girlfriend, Caitlin Beadles, made the trip to South Carolina to support her ex. 

11 of 28

Dave Grutman/Instagram

“Glamorous” is an understatement! The ladies in attendance looked radiant in their black-tie gowns. 

12 of 28

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed up to the wedding wearing a sexy gold gown

13 of 28

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

We know, we know, the wedding is about the Biebers, but not counting any photos of Justin and Hailey, this photo of Stormi and Kylie is the cutest of the night! 

14 of 28

Fai Khadra Instagram

Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye and more got together for an epic mirror selfie. 

15 of 28

Justin Bieber Instagram

The newlyweds shared a sweet kiss while snapping pictures in a customized photobooth. 

16 of 28

Justin Bieber Instagram

The couple struck a pose after saying “I do” in front of friends and family. 

17 of 28

Dave Grutman/Instagram

David Grutman shared plenty of photobooth snaps with the world. Here, he poses with his wife, Isabella Grutman, and Mrs. Bieber! 

18 of 28

Dave Grutman/Instagram

Love was definitely in the air at the event. Here is Grutman sharing some of it with his wife, Isabella. 

19 of 28

Dave Grutman/Instagram

Nothing like a wedding to make you want to show everyone a little PDA. 

20 of 28

Dave Grutman/Instagram

Grutman even planted a kiss on photographer, Joe Termini. 

21 of 28

Dave Grutman/Instagram

Grutman and Termini posed alongside Hillsong United pastor Joel Houston. 

22 of 28

Justine Skye/Instagram

Justine Skye also had plenty of fun in the photobooth. 

23 of 28

Justine Skye/Instagram

These photos of the singer posing with the Grutmans and Kendall Jenner can be used as evidence.

24 of 28

Dave Grutman/Instagram

Skye looked ever so glam in an off-the-shoulder gown. 

25 of 28

Dave Grutman/Instagram

Kendall Jenner playfully showed off her ring finger to the camera. Who’s ready to become part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan

26 of 28

MAEJOR/Instagram

The groom had his fair share of fun in the photobooth. Here, he gets close to Kris Jenner’s beau, Corey Gamble

27 of 28

Alfredo Flores/Instagram

And here he smooches pal Jaden Smith on the cheek as his wife grins from ear to ear. 

