Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Step Out for Movie Date in L.A. Ahead of Second Wedding

Let the wedding festivities begin!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spent quality time together in Los Angeles before they kick off their weekend of celebrations for their second wedding in South Carolina.

On Thursday, the couple — who secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse last September —was spotted enjoying a date in Beverly Hills, where they had lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel and later watched Brad Pitt‘s Ad Astra in Westwood, a source tells PEOPLE.

Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, are soon expected in South Carolina at Palmetto Bluff, the wedding venue for their bigger religious ceremony with friends and family set for Monday.

Their big day comes after Baldwin had a bachelorette party in L.A. on Wednesday evening.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

A source told PEOPLE Kendall Jenner and a small group of girlfriends threw the bachelorette, which started with a dinner at Ysabel and continued at Delilah. “Hailey looked stunning in a white dress and veil. The group was in a wild, happy mood,” the source said. “You could tell Hailey was very excited to celebrate with her friends. She was all smiles.”

Jenner, 23, had shopped for party items at adult store Hustler Hollywood, the source said, adding, “She was laughing as she picked up classic bachelorette suppliers, including phallic-shaped straws and sex toys.”

Though the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this month, the religious ceremony in South Carolina will be a milestone in their romance.

“They are both beyond excited to celebrate with friends this weekend,” an insider close to Bieber recently told PEOPLE. “They are happy that they are finally having a religious ceremony. It’s very special for them.”

“This past year has really been a test for them. A test on their marriage. They are very proud of how far they have come,” the insider added, referencing Bieber’s continued mental health treatment.

“Justin is doing much better. He keeps focusing on his music and seems excited about it,” the insider shared.

After the pair tie the knot for a second time, they’ll be “taking a break” while they “enjoy a honeymoon.”