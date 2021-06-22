Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Meet with French President Emmanuel Macron During Paris Trip

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin posed for a photo with France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron on Monday

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin made a high-profile pit stop during their Parisian getaway.

On Monday, the Canadian "Peaches" singer, 27, shared a photo on Instagram from a meeting he and his supermodel wife, 24, had with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

In the snapshot, which Bieber did not caption, the Grammy winner smiles while standing next to Macron for the photo opp wearing a suit jacket over a button-up shirt and a pair of blue and white Nike sneakers. Baldwin wore her hair pulled back while rocking a tan dress and heels.

Bieber and Baldwin didn't share any details about the reason for the meet-and-greet. Monday was France's annual Fête de la Musique, or Music Day, which included concerts and crowds at the Presidential Palace.

In his cover story for GQ's May issue earlier this year, Bieber recounted low points in his life that were caused by his own personal struggles and how his wife of two and a half years helped him out of those dark moments.

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas that July. On Sept. 30, 2019, the couple hosted a larger second wedding ceremony in front of family and friends.

Describing himself as someone who was always "compelled" to get married, Bieber said at the time, "I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing." (As for babies, the "Love Yourself" crooner said, "Not this second, but we will eventually.")

Bieber went on to share how his own personal demons caused a strain in his marriage to the love of his life.

"The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot going back to the trauma. There was just a lack of trust," he said. "There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared.' "

Looking at his marriage now, Bieber said he and Baldwin are "just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we're building these memories."