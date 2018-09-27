Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Snap a Shot with Fans as They Visit Ontario

Laid-back lovebirds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have moved on to the Great White North.

After a private vacation to Europe, Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, headed to Canada to the “Sorry” singer’s home province of Ontario, reportedly to visit with Bieber’s relatives.

Caitlin Lee, 32, met the “extremely kind and courteous” couple after the newlyweds got iced drinks in Kitchener, Ontario.

“They were definitely very flirty,” Lee told PEOPLE. “Hailey wasn’t wearing a ring on her ring finger, but I wouldn’t either in downtown Kitchener without bodyguards — not with a rock as big as hers!”

“We congratulated Justin on the new house purchase and he laughed and said, ‘Thank you,'” Lee added.

The two were both seen sporting baggy hoodies and matching green sweatpants. A fresh-faced Baldwin stood next to a wide-smiling Bieber as he wrapped his arms around his wife, Lee and her colleague Erin Kitchen, 26, for a photo.

Earlier this week, the couple were spotted showing PDA at a gay bar in Zurich, where the two were seen grabbing a drink Saturday evening.

“They ordered two beers and after that they kissed each other. They looked very intimate with each other,” a source told PEOPLE. “Justin was sometimes drumming on the table but nobody realized it was him, so they weren’t disturbed by anyone.”

The source also said that the two held hands and kissed each other.

“They really looked as though they were totally in love,” the source added. “She was very into him, smiling and laughing at him all the time. He also looked very in love with her. It’s wonderful that he may have found love after all this time.”

On Sunday, the model shared a snapshot of a Zurich landscape on her Instagram Story with the caption, “The most blissful few days.”

Earlier this month, a source close to Bieber and the Drop the Mic host confirmed to PEOPLE that they legally tied the knot in New York City and the two would have a religious ceremony soon. The model’s uncle Alec Baldwin also confirmed the pairing, telling Access during the 2018 Emmy Awards that the two “just went off and got married.”