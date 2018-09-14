Whirlwind Wedding! Justin Bieber Marries Hailey Baldwin Two Months After Proposal: Sources

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have tied the knot, just two months after getting engaged.

The singer, 24, and the model, 21, were married Thursday in New York City, PEOPLE confirms. “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.

A religious source spoke to the family and confirmed to PEOPLE that they were legally married at the courthouse, but are going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends soon. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the religious source tells PEOPLE.

Bieber and Baldwin were seen walking into a courthouse on Thursday where marriage licenses are issued, according to a photo obtained by TMZ.

The outlet also reported the couple appeared to be extremely emotional with Bieber telling Baldwin, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby.”

According to the outlet, Justin told a court official, “Thanks for keeping it on the DL.”

The whirlwind wedding comes as no surprise, as a source close to Bieber previously told PEOPLE the popstar and his fiancée preferred quick and quiet nuptials.

“They don’t want a long engagement and are already planning their wedding,” the source said.

“As of now, they want a small ceremony with their families. They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don’t want a flashy wedding.”

In an interview with The Cut, Baldwin dished on a potential wedding venue. “I just picture lights strung everywhere.”

“I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful,” Baldwin told the magazine.

The young model also revealed who would be in her wedding. “My sister will be my bridesmaid.” “I was hers last years. And maybe Justin’s little sister as a flower girl,” Baldwin explained to The Cut.

Baldwin also addressed whether or not her family feels she’s too young to get married. “My sister was 24 when she got married, and my parents also got married when they were young, too.”

“I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right.” Baldwin then went on to tell the magazine that her parents are completely on board. “I said to them, ‘You’d stop me if you didn’t think this was the right decision, right?’ And they didn’t.”

Bieber proposed to Baldwin on July 7 while in the Bahamas during dinner at a local restaurant, according to TMZ, which was the first to report the news.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source previously told PEOPLE about the engagement. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

Just days after, the couple took to social media to confirm the news themselves via Instagram and Twitter.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber wrote in the caption.

In the photo, Baldwin has her left hand around Bieber’s shoulder with a simple band with diamonds on her engagement finger.

“So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY,” he continued. “I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!” he added. “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet! It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!!”

The singer also revealed the significance of their engagement date, July 7, and the “spiritual perfection” of the number seven.

“Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT!” he wrote. “Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! ‘He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!’ This is the year of favor!!!!”

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

The model tweeted minutes after her fiancé’s post, writing, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

In the weeks leading up to their engagement, Bieber and Baldwin reigniting their romance with some major PDA all over the Big Apple. In June, the pair were also spotted passionately kissing in Brooklyn’s Domino Park in a video obtained by TMZ. Leaning against a handrail next to New York City’s East River, the duo wrapped their arms around each other in front of parkgoers.

And in early July, they were seen locking lips during a stroll through a local Brooklyn garden after grabbing lunch at DUMBO House, according to an onlooker. Bieber was also pictured giving Baldwin a sweet smooch on the forehead.

“Right now, Justin is very happy with Hailey,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “He always had a lot of love for her.”

Bieber and Baldwin previously dated before they split in 2016, and “went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” Baldwin recently told U.K. newspaper The Times in May.

However, shortly after their split, Bieber told GQ that he didn’t want to “rush into anything” in case the pair ended up getting married someday.

“What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard … I just don’t want to hurt her,” he told the magazine.