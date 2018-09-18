How Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin 'Found Their Way Back' to One Another: Source

For Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, their romance was kismet.

“Both Justin and Hailey’s families are very excited about them finding their way back to each other. It all seems meant to be,” a source tells PEOPLE of the couple. The two have been spotted all over London this week, first sharing a kiss in the park on Monday before visiting the London Eye on Tuesday.

“They are now in the right place and this is the time. It was never like that before. They each needed to take individual journeys to get to this point. Now they are able to continue a journey together,” the source says of the duo, who previously dated before a messy 2016 breakup and rekindled their relationship this summer.

“Both Justin and Hailey are very spiritual — they absolutely believe it’s all meant to be,” the source shares.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, who got engaged on July 7 in the Bahamas, tied the knot in a civil ceremony on Thursday at a New York City courthouse. They were seen walking into a courthouse on Thursday where marriage licenses are issued, according to a photo obtained by TMZ.

“At the time of the proposal, Justin couldn’t have been more excited to pick out an engagement ring to surprise Hailey with. He was beyond excited about proposing to her,” the source shares.

“He just felt so grateful that she was back in his life. He wanted to make sure she would always be in his life. This is why he proposed so quickly,” the source says.

Just days after the proposal, the pair took to social media to confirm the news themselves via Instagram and Twitter.

“Shortly after they got back together again, things with Hailey felt so amazing and he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. She has always been around for him and he thinks she is the most special person,” the source adds.

In July, Bieber let his fans and followers know just how he feels about his now-wife.

“Plain and simple Hailey I am so in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly,” he wrote on Instagram.

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we complement each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!”

