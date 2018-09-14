Why Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin 'Feel Confident' About Marriage Despite Young Age: Sources

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s relationship has moved at breakneck speed since they reunited earlier this year — and the pair once again shocked fans by getting married at a New York City courthouse on Thursday.

The “Sorry” singer is only 24 years old and his new wife is just 21, but a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively the newlyweds feel ready for marriage.

“Since they began dating, Justin has been 100 percent committed,” says the source. “They’re young and in love and feel confident about their relationship.”

According to the source, Bieber and Baldwin have received counseling from their pastors over the last few months which has only reinforced their commitment to each other.

“Their pastors have told them they’re making the right choice by becoming husband and wife,” says the source. “Their marriage is rooted in God.”

The stars have had many ups and downs over the years and previously dated. Bieber also had a brief fling with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez earlier this year before quickly moving on with Baldwin after they called it quits once again.

“Hailey was so heartbroken when things didn’t work out with Justin in the past,” adds the source. “She was seriously devastated. They’ve been through a lot.”

Multiple sources confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE on Friday that the couple had a civil ceremony on Thursday ahead of a bigger wedding. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” a religious source previously told PEOPLE.

Bieber and Baldwin were seen walking into a courthouse on Thursday where marriage licenses are issued, according to a photo obtained by TMZ.

In a recent interview with The Cut, Baldwin shut down any buzz that her family disapproves of her relationship. “My sister was 24 when she got married, and my parents also got married when they were young, too,” said the model. “I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right.”

Bieber proposed to Baldwin on July 7 while in the Bahamas during dinner at a local restaurant, according to TMZ, which was the first to report the news.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source previously told PEOPLE about the engagement. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”