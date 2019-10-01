Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s second wedding was nothing short of spectacular.

A little more than one year after the pop star and model tied the knot in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018, the pair celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends Monday evening, exchanging vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina before their reception.

“They had the best wedding and the best celebration,” a Bieber source tells PEOPLE. “It was all flawless and absolutely magical. They were thrilled to have their families and friends in South Carolina. It meant more than they imagined. It was all very special.”

“Although they were already married, their religious wedding ceremony was very important,” the source adds. “It now feels more official for them.”

Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner (with daughter Stormi!), Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel on the Montage property, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. Just before the wedding, guests enjoyed pre-ceremony cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge.

Following the vows, guests were escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail hour ahead of the formal reception with plated dinner at the Montage’s Wilson Ballroom. PEOPLE confirmed Grammy winner Daniel Caesar performed later in the evening.

Just before walking down the aisle, Bieber shared a photo of a new Audemars Piguet watch he’d apparently splurged on. “Got myself a lil wedding gift,” he captioned the image, allowing fans a peek at his tux sleeve as well. PEOPLE confirms Baldwin wore Tiffany studs in platinum with diamonds. The earrings, totaling over five carats, are worth $123,000.

Guests also enjoyed Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut in customized bottles made with 9,682 Swarovski crystals, as seen on Jenner and Skye’s Instagrams.

Following the festivities, Bieber shared a few images of him and Baldwin from the night.

“My bride is 🔥,” he captioned the photos, which also included a label that read “The Biebers” with the wedding date.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bieber and Baldwin each shared more images from the previous evening, with Bieber captioning his, “Can’t wait to spend forever with you.”

Leading up to his big day, Bieber was “really relaxed,” according to a source, who said, “Justin gave his input [during planning], but really, all he [had] to do is show up. He already feels married, so this is just a party.”

Ahead of the nuptials, Baldwin made sure it would be the perfect celebration.

“Hailey is mostly involved in the planning,” a Bieber source previously told PEOPLE. “Justin lets her take the lead. He jokes that life is better when Hailey is in charge.”

Days before the ceremony, a source told PEOPLE that Bieber and Baldwin “really are two kids who are crazy in love,” adding, “Hailey has a sweet, pure heart and her life is simple and uncomplicated. That’s something Justin has craved for a long time whether he knew it or not. Hailey brings stability to his world, and she truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.”

Bieber proposed to Baldwin on July 7, 2018 during a romantic vacation to the Bahamas. He confirmed the exciting news himself two days later.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber wrote alongside a photo of the pair snuggling up together.

Baldwin tweeted minutes after Bieber’s post, writing, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

After keeping mum about their relationship status for a few months following their courthouse wedding, Bieber and Baldwin officially confirmed their marriage in November, with Baldwin changing her Instagram handle to “Hailey Bieber” and even showing off a new diamond necklace of her husband’s surname. Days before changing her name on social media, Baldwin also wore a custom Levi’s trucker jacket with her new married name splashed across the back at the opening of the brand’s new Times Square Flagship store in N.Y.C.

Bieber also confirmed their marital status the same day, referring to his bride by her new title for the first time publicly. “My wife is awesome,” he captioned a photo of the pair smiling and holding hands.

“They want to openly celebrate their marriage,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “This is why Hailey decided to change her name. She loves being married to Justin.”