Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Enjoying Some Private Time Together in Luxury Italian Villa

Jet setters!

After a brief jaunt to London for fashion week, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin traveled to Italy’s Amalfi Coast to spend some quiet time together, just one week after tying the knot in a civil ceremony in New York City.

A local reporter tells PEOPLE that the couple are staying in a private villa at the Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello. The luxury accommodation, which costs costs €11,000 ($13,000) to rent for a night, comes complete with a private butler and chef as well as a private garden and stunning views of the Italian coast.

“Yesterday, he spent €8000 ($9,500) on a bottle of Petrus wine. He also loves pasta alla bolognese and loves the privacy of Ravello,” the reporter adds.

During their Italian getaway, the pair also stopped to take some photos with fans while enjoying a glass of wine together.

In the images, Baldwin, 21, looks cozy in a matching pair of grey sweats, while Bieber, 24, also cuts a casual figure in a grey shirt with black-and-white checkered pants and a blue cap.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

Earlier this week, the couple were spotted all over London, first sharing a kiss in the park on Monday before visiting the London Eye on Tuesday.

Opening up about her monumental couple of months Baldwin recently told Coveteur, “My entire summer has been quite adventurous.”

“I got engaged!” she added. “I think that’s probably the biggest OMG moment of the year for me, of my life. So that’s probably top.”

Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple tied the knot last week in a civil ceremony at a New York City courthouse. They were seen walking into a courthouse on Thursday where marriage licenses are issued, according to a photo obtained by TMZ.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Elder Ordonez / Splash

A source spoke to the family and confirmed to PEOPLE that they were legally married at the courthouse, but are going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends soon. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the source remarked.

Baldwin’s uncle Alec Baldwin went on to confirm the news on the red carpet at 2018 Emmy Awards.

“They just went off and got married,” Alec, 60, told Access, later adding he had only met Bieber “one time” but texts with Hailey “every now and then.”