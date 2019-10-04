Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Enjoy a Low Key Picnic in LA After Lavish South Carolina Wedding

Marriage is a picnic for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin!

The two stars, who have arrived back in Los Angeles after their lavish (second) wedding in South Carolina, enjoyed their evening with a picnic and stroll in the park on Thursday.

The pair were dressed casually, with Bieber, 25, sporting a yellow t-shirt from his Drew clothing line, matching yellow sneakers and a bucket hat, and his new bride wearing neon sunglasses with an all-black ensemble. Both were carrying blankets, and the “Boyfriend” singer was carrying a plastic bag of picnic supplies.

Bieber and Baldwin’s romantic evening marks their second outing in LA after their wedding festivities earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, the newlyweds stepped out for some burgers and a trip to a massage parlor after returning to LA on Tuesday night. For that outing, Baldwin, 22, wore her Celine “wife” leather jacket designed by Hedi Slimane, who also made Bieber a matching “husband” jacket.

The duo is surely soaking up their post-wedding ceremony bliss, and a source previously told PEOPLE that the wedding was Baldwin’s “dream come true.”

“Marrying Justin is Hailey’s dream come true,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE on Wednesday. “She always had a crush on him and she was so happy and excited when they got a bit older and dated.”

When Baldwin and Bieber split in 2016 after dating briefly in late 2015 and early 2016, the supermodel was “really upset” with the pop star, and “they both went their separate ways,” the source said.

But when the two got back together in 2018, “it was everything she had been praying for,” the source said. “She truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.”

And it looks like Baldwin’s happily ever after is off to a storybook start, after she and Bieber said their “I dos” in front of 154 guests at sunset at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, a little more than one year after getting legally married in a New York City courthouse.

The event was a star-studded affair, with a guest list that included models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner(with daughter Stormi!), Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun.

Both Bieber and Baldwin shared some photos to Instagram from their big night. Bieber captioned the black and white pics, “My bride is 🔥” and “Looking forward to forever with you @haileybieber.” Baldwin captioned hers with a simple red heart emoji.