Justin Bieber Bonds with Hailey Baldwin in Laguna Beach After Admitting He's 'Been Struggling'

Hailey Baldwin is standing by husband Justin Bieber, who recently opened up about how he’s “been struggling a lot.”

The couple was spotted getting some sun on Saturday morning as they spent time together in Laguna Beach, California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At one point during the outing, the pair appeared to get into an emotional conversation. Bieber, 25, was photographed with his head in his hands, seemingly looking upset, while Baldwin, 22, appeared to comfort him.

During a stroll, Bieber looked down at his phone as Baldwin looked in her husband’s direction.

Both were dressed casually, with Baldwin wearing a grey sports bra with a pair of dark grey leggings, and Bieber staying comfortable in a dark sweatshirt and a pair of red shorts.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Hailey Bieber/Instagram

RELATED: Justin Bieber Reveals He’s ‘Struggling a Lot’ as Source Calls Candid Post a ‘Big Step’

During an emotional Instagram post last week, the pop star revealed he has been “struggling a lot.”

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird,” he wrote, including a picture of himself praying next to manager Scooter Braun and Kanye West.

However, the star went on to assure his fans that he has faith he will bounce back.

“I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your [sic] guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on,” wrote Bieber.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Reveal They Remained Celibate Until Marriage in ‘Vogue’ Interview

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Bieber’s transparent message about his struggles was a “big step” for the star, who PEOPLE confirmed in February has been receiving treatment for depression.

“The whole point of counseling and therapy is to get to the bottom of why you feel the way you feel. Once you reach the truth about yourself, you tell other people the truth,” the source said. “This was Justin being authentic and telling people his truth. So that Instagram post was an important part of his recovery.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Is ‘Uncovering Root Issues’ in Therapy and ‘Feeling Very Positive’: Source

The source continued, “It was a big step for him to do that. He was a little nervous about being public, but he also knows that his road to improvement comes with this level of honesty. He decided that now was time to address things, and to let everyone know what’s going on.”

Following Bieber’s decision to seek treatment, an insider told PEOPLE he was “feeling very positive” and working hard to uncover “some root issues” through counseling sessions with both spiritual and secular components from pastors and licensed professionals.

“Everyone is optimistic that this will help him figure out his next chapter,” said the source.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Hailey Bieber/Instagram

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Says ’25 Sure Looks Good’ on Husband Justin Bieber in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Things continued to look up for the singer when he turned 25 on March 1, as an insider told PEOPLE he was in a “really good place.”

“He’s got all the money he will ever need, and he’s starting to really center himself and focus on his future,” the insider said. “Therapy has helped empower him: he’s focusing on the positives, not the negatives. He knows that he’s beginning a new life.”