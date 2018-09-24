Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Spotted ‘Kissing and Holding Hands’ at Zurich Gay Bar: Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are continuing to take their love around the world!

After spending some private time together in Italy, the pair traveled to Switzerland where they stayed at the superluxe Dolder Hotel in Zurich.

While the couple has mostly kept to themselves during their latest European adventure, Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, were seen packing on the PDA — and looking absolutely in love — while grabbing a drink on Saturday evening at The Cranberry Bar, a local gay club.

“I was sat in the bar for ten minutes when these four guys entered and walked around checking everything,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that “I didn’t realize at the time, but they were Justin’s bodyguards.”

The source adds that Bieber, who was wearing the same tie-dye sweatshirt he had worn days earlier in London, and Baldwin ended up sitting at the next table.

“They ordered two beers and after that they kissed each other. They looked very intimate with each other,” the source continues. “Justin was sometimes drumming on the table but nobody realized it was him, so they weren’t disturbed by anyone.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Neil Mockford/GC Images

RELATED: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Enjoying Some Private Time Together in Luxury Italian Villa

The insider went on to explain that while the pair were able to enjoy some quiet time together at the venue, “it was quite unusual for a gay bar to have that kind of hetero thing happening.”

“They held hands a lot and kissed each other,” the source continues, adding that the two lovebirds stayed at the club “for around 40 minutes” while their bodyguards “stood by the door in the rain…always checking the window to see what was going on.”

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Secret Ceremony: ‘They Didn’t Want Anyone to Know’

“They were whispering to each other. Just smiling and kissing and holding hands,” the source tells PEOPLE, adding that while the pair “didn’t talk very much,” their love for each other was impossible to miss.

Continuing the source remarks, “They really looked as though they were totally in love. You could really feel that it was not like they were playing. She was very into him, smiling and laughing at him all the time. He also looked very in love with her. It’s wonderful that he may have found love after all this time.”

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Splash News

While both Bieber and Baldwin have been keeping a low-profile overseas, on Sunday the model and Drop the Mic host reflected on how amazing their trip has been so far.

“The most blissful few days,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a shot of her beautiful surroundings in Zurich.

Alongside a separate image she added, “thank you God for all the beautiful things you create.”

Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

RELATED: How Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin ‘Found Their Way Back’ to One Another: Source

“Justin and Hailey are having a great trip in Europe,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “They were happy to leave the US for some relaxing time. Justin isn’t calling it a honeymoon, but he is treating Hailey like it is. He is crazy in love with her and just so insanely happy.”

A source spoke to the family and confirmed to PEOPLE that they were legally married at a New York City courthouse earlier this month, but are going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends soon. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the source remarked.

The model’s uncle Alec Baldwin went on to confirm that the pair “just went off and got married” on the red carpet at 2018 Emmy Awards during an interview with Access.