Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Kiss as They Make Their Married Red Carpet Debut

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were still acting like newlyweds as they walked the red carpet together for the first time as husband and wife.

On Monday, the couple looked more in love than ever as they attended the premiere of Bieber’s documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, airing on YouTube Originals, at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles.

The “Yummy” singer 25, dressed chic and casual for the occasion, sporting a pair of pastel pink pants, a plain white long sleeve, and sneakers, accessorized with a backward black hat and a jeweled chain necklace.

Baldwin opted for a fancier look, wearing a black sequined gown with a midriff cutout, strappy black heels, and jewel-encrusted hoop earrings.

Image zoom

While walking the carpet, Baldwin and Bieber kept close as they posed for photos. The two were seen smooching along the way and at one point Bieber grabbed Baldwin’s face to kiss her on the forehead.

During one of their snaps, Baldwin was spotted mouthing “I love you” to her husband.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Says the ‘Older’ He Gets, the More He Realizes He’s ‘Not Utilizing My Gift for the Right Purpose’

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Before Bieber arrived, a group of about 13 lucky fans posed for pretend-paparazzi shots on the red carpet as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun told photographers that “Justin wanted them to feel like celebrities for one night.” Minutes later, Bieber joined the fans on the carpet and posed for a group photo.

The artist also made sure to say hi to his fans before entering the theater for the showing, jumping over the barricades separating the fans from the carpet to give them a quick hello.

In the first episode of Justin Bieber: Seasons, the singer opens up about how much his life has changed since releasing his 2015 album Purpose, including becoming a married man to wife Baldwin, 23, and feeling ready to release new music again.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Announces Valentine’s Day Release Date for New Album Changes

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

“My life is changing a lot,” Bieber says towards the end of the 11-minute episode. “Getting married, getting back in the studio, talking about getting married, talking about the process and just being creative with being in this new chapter and being happy about what I’m doing.”

Bieber and Baldwin wed for the first time in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018 and then celebrated their nuptials with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019

In addition to Bieber’s docuseries, the singer is dropping his new album, now revealed to be titled Changes, with a release date of Friday, Feb. 14.

Changes — Bieber’s fifth studio album and first since 2015’s Purpose — will include 17 songs, and features a red-tinted shirtless photo of the singer as its album art.

Bieber also released a new single titled “Get Me” featuring Kehlani, which dropped along with the pre-saveable album.

Kehlani, 24, will also join Bieber on his upcoming tour, which begins in May, along with another special guest, Jaden Smith.