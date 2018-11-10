Justin Bieber and His ‘Hunny Buns Punkin’ Hailey Baldwin Share Passionate Kiss in New Photo

Justin Bieber shared more than PDA with Hailey Baldwin on Saturday.

The “Love Yourself” singer, 24, posted a black and white Instagram of the couple kissing as Baldwin, 21, wrapped her arms around Bieber (and his newly shaved his head).

The post’s caption also revealed a sweet nickname Bieber appears to have penned for Baldwin: “hunny buns punkin.”

Bieber and Baldwin, who wed in a secret ceremony in September, haven’t been shy about their affection for one another since their romance ramped up earlier this year. Photographers have repeatedly snapped them holding hands and swapping smooches in public.

There have been some sad times too. Bieber has been photographed visibly upset on multiple occasions, including during an emotional trip to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida in October.

A source close to Bieber previously told PEOPLE that the pop star feels empty sometimes, even though his life is filled with plenty to be grateful for.

“Justin has his up and down days like everyone else,” the insider said. “What he struggles with mostly is that he knows he is beyond blessed, but he has days when he feels empty and confused.”

“He feels something is missing from his life that can’t be bought. It’s a missing feeling of happiness,” the source added. “He is very much grateful for his amazing life and especially for Hailey. It’s difficult for him that he can’t just enjoy everything and feel happy. He has been in treatment for this before.”

In October, a source told PEOPLE that Bieber’s decision to dial back his work commitments has to do with his desire to spend more time with Baldwin.

“Justin seems okay. However, he doesn’t seem ready to record new music yet and keeps saying that he just wants to hang out with Hailey,” an insider said. “Hailey actually seems more ready to work than he does. They have had a few conflicts about it. Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do.”

Meanwhile, Baldwin is embracing her role as the new face of Tommy Hilfiger, a gig she talked about in an article published in the October issue of Harper’s BAZAAR.

The model took time to rave about her new husband, telling the magazine, “He is incredible. He crushes everything. Every song, every feature. It’s crazy to see what he does. I’m always blown away.”

Baldwin also opened up about life in the spotlight. “Over the past year, I’ve had more attention on me than I’ve ever had in my life,” she told Harper’s BAZAAR. “It’s easy to not think about your mental health or your physical health because you keep pushing, pushing, pushing. Before this year, I wasn’t balancing anything.”