Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Enjoy Night Out in L.A. with Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin had a fun night out in Los Angeles with Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

The foursome was spotted at The Nice Guy on Friday evening. The “Sorry” singer, 25 and his model wife, 22, dressed down for the evening while the Kardashian-Jenner siblings went for a more glammed up look.

Bieber wore a light pink sweatshirt with the logo from his clothing brand, Drew, paired with loose-fitting light wash jeans. Baldwin sported a pair of light cuffed jeans with a pink feathered crop top and red high top sneakers, keeping her hair in loose waves.

Meanwhile, Jenner, 23, opted for a fancier look, wearing a skin-tight neon green mini dress with pointed toe heels and a fringed clutch.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Celebrates 22nd Birthday with Extravagant Gifts as Travis Scott Gifts Surprise Chain

Image zoom MEGA

Image zoom TheMegaAgency.com

And Khloé went out in black leather pants and a black bustier top. She completed her look with a diamond-encrusted retro cellphone shaped clutch, which retails for nearly $6,000.

While the sisters did not share photos of their night to their social media, Bieber couldn’t help but share his thoughts on Kardashian’s lavish accessory.

“Coolest clutch ever,” he wrote on Instagram story of the Judith Leiber accessory.

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Snuggle Up in New Selfie: ‘That’s My Best Friend’

Image zoom Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Their night out came the night before Kylie Jenner‘s 22nd birthday celebration in Italy.

Though Kendall and Khloé did not join the festivities abroad, Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie were seen on the trip, with Kourtney Kardashian expected to join with her and Disick’s three kids at some point.

Also on Friday evening, Kendall and Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian West was seen across town in Agoura Hills, California.