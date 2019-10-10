Why Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Aren't Honeymooning After Second Wedding

After their fairy-tale second wedding, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are forgoing an immediate honeymoon.

“For Justin and Hailey, every day is like a honeymoon,” says the source. “They have time to enjoy each other’s company daily. They don’t have a honeymoon trip planned at the moment, and they are both fine with it.”

After releasing his new song with Dan + Shay, Bieber continues to be “very focused on his music,” adds the source. “He enjoys working on his new album and wants to continue creating while he is in this mood.”

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

More than a year after secretly getting married at an N.Y.C. courthouse, Justin Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, threw a lavish traditional wedding reception at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on Sept. 30.

Baldwin walked down the aisle in a lace off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve Off-White wedding dress with mermaid-style skirt and long, sheer veil that featured designer Virgil Abhol’s signature block lettering.

Bieber and Baldwin said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner (with daughter Stormi!), Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

The couple selected the Montage as their wedding venue since it’s “long been like a second home to Justin,” an insider told PEOPLE, referring to the Montage location in Laguna Beach, California, where Bieber has spent time.