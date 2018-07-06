Holding Hands! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Get Affectionate During N.Y.C. Dinner Date

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are back in New York City after enjoying a romantic getaway together.

Two days after the pair were spotted soaking up the sun in the Hamptons, the reunited couple were seen walking hand-in-hand in N.Y.C. following a dinner at Nobu on Thursday.

Despite the summer heat, Baldwin, 21, wore a denim-on-denim Versace ensemble, opting for a ¾ length jacket and matching jeans that were both emblazoned with the designer’s name. Underneath her jacket, which she kept open, the model and Drop the Mic host wore a white crop top, which she accessorized with a simple pair of white sneakers.

Bieber, 24, also opted for a casual look, wearing a pair of black gym shorts with a black t-shirt. The “Sorry” singer paired his all-black outfit with a purple backwards baseball cap, red-and-black socks, and what appeared to be white slippers.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber SplashNews.com

Although Baldwin and Bieber managed a relaxing day at the beach during their Hamptons vacation, the trip definitely had it’s bumpy moments.

While traveling on Monday, the pair were left stranded when the fancy Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG they were driving broke down in the middle of an intersection. Police were called to manage traffic until a mechanic could remove the car. The two looked stressed out, with Baldwin holding her head in her hands as Bieber crossed his arms.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber MATT AGUDO/INSTAR

In the past few weeks since reigniting their romance, Bieber and Baldwin have been packing on the PDA all over the Big Apple. Over the weekend, they were seen locking lips during a stroll through a local Brooklyn garden after grabbing lunch at DUMBO House, according to an onlooker. The singer was also pictured giving Baldwin a sweet smooch on the forehead.

Last month, the two were also spotted passionately kissing in Brooklyn’s Domino Park in a video obtained by TMZ. Leaning against a handrail next to New York City’s East River, the duo wrapped their arms around each other in front of parkgoers.

Although the pair have both been mum about their relationship status, a source previously told PEOPLE, “Right now, Justin is very happy with Hailey. ”

But the source added that while their relationship is “good” right now, that doesn’t mean things have gotten serious between them.

“He always had a lot of love for her. But there was a reason for their split too,” the insider added. “They are usually good for a while and then they are not. They do look serious now, but they are both young and passionate. It’s nothing to read into seriously. There are no wedding bells ringing.”

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Splash News

Bieber and Baldwin previously dated before they split in 2016. After calling it quits, “we went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” Baldwin recently told U.K. newspaper The Times.