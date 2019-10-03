Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin Spotted Out Grabbing Burgers Days After Wedding Ceremony

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin haven’t left for a honeymoon just yet, but they’re still enjoying some much-needed R&R.

The happy couple was spotted out with burgers in hand before heading into a massage parlor in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, just two days after their second wedding ceremony in South Carolina.

Baldwin, 22, wore her sentimental “Wife” leather jacket and paired it with a white crop top and jeans. Her husband also kept it casual in a pop-art T-shirt, bucket hat and Crocs.

The singer and his wife returned to L.A. on Tuesday night when Bieber shared a sweet PDA-packed video from their private jet as they flew home from their “magical” wedding a little more than one year after their first, courthouse wedding in a New York City on Sept. 13, 2018.

On Monday, Bieber and Baldwin exchanged vows at sunset inside the Somerset Chapel at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina — and this time with Tiffany wedding bands.

The pair said their “I do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner (with daughter Stormi!), Jaden Smith, Usher, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

“They had the best wedding and the best celebration,” a Bieber source told PEOPLE. “It was all flawless and absolutely magical. They were thrilled to have their families and friends in South Carolina. It meant more than they imagined. It was all very special.”

“Although they were already married, their religious wedding ceremony was very important,” the source added. “It now feels more official for them.”

Being married to Bieber is like a fairytale ending for the model, who had always had a crush on the singer, a source told PEOPLE.

“Marrying Justin is Hailey’s dream come true,” the source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE exclusively. “She always had a crush on him and she was so happy and excited when they got a bit older and dated.”

The pair briefly dated in late 2015 and early 2016, before splitting. They later reconnected in 2018, which led to their engagement and wedding.

“When they came back together, it was everything she had been praying for,” says the insider of the couple’s 2018 reunion. “She truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.”