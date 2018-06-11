Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin enjoyed some wholesome fun together on Sunday, weeks after the 21-year-old model revealed the pair had moved past feeling any post-split awkwardness.

The “Sorry” singer, 24, and Baldwin were first seen attending a church conference together in Miami before heading to LIV nightclub.

Bieber kept things super casual for their packed day together, wearing a black hoodie with a white cross on it and a pair of plaid sweatpants. Baldwin, on the other hand, opted for a form-fitting white dress and white sneakers.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

Then, on Monday, the shirtless pair were spotted in Miami, appearing to help one another towel off after a refreshing dip in the water.

Just two weeks ago, Baldwin discussed the pair’s current relationship, telling U.K. newspaper The Times that they had put any lingering “weirdness” behind them.

“Justin and I were friends for a long time,” she explained. “I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. It was what it was.”

While she added that the pair “went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” they had since “moved past that.”

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2014 — which both Bieber and Baldwin denied — before the musician went on to post a photograph of the pair sharing a kiss at a New Year’s Eve party in 2016.

Baldwin went on to tell E! News they weren’t “an exclusive couple,” while Bieber told GQ that he didn’t want to “rush into anything.”

Baldwin went on to tell The Times that being part of a high-profile relationship was “weird.”

“But it brought both of us to the realization that we just work much better as friends,” she added. “He’s somebody I really cherish. Now it’s a very mature situation. It’s good.”