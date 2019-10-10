Justin Bieber Removes Hailey Baldwin’s Garter with His Teeth in Sexy Wedding Photo

Justin Bieber’s wedding to Hailey Baldwin included an age-old tradition: the garter toss.

On Tuesday, the pop star shared a black-and-white photo of the intimate moment — in which he can be seen removing the model’s garter from her leg with his teeth at their second wedding ceremony in South Carolina last month — to his Instagram, simply captioning it, “Yeeee.”

A second photo from the slide show shows Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, embracing on the dance floor with their guests surrounding them.

The Sept. 30 wedding in South Carolina came a little more than one year after the couple first tied the knot in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018. They exchanged vows — and Tiffany & Co. wedding bands — in front of 154 friends and family as the sun set at the Somerset Chapel, on the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

“They had the best wedding and the best celebration,” a Bieber source previously told PEOPLE. “It was all flawless and absolutely magical. They were thrilled to have their families and friends in South Carolina. It meant more than they imagined. It was all very special.”

“Although they were already married, their religious wedding ceremony was very important,” the source added. “It now feels more official for them.”

The VIP guest list included models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner (with daughter Stormi!), Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Usher, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun.

Following the festivities, Bieber shared a few images of him and Baldwin from the night.

“My bride is 🔥,” he captioned the photos, which also included a label that read “The Biebers” with the wedding date.

Leading up to his big day, Bieber was “really relaxed,” according to a source, who said, “Justin gave his input [during planning], but really, all he [had] to do is show up. He already feels married, so this is just a party.”

Ahead of the nuptials, Baldwin made sure it would be the perfect celebration.

“Hailey is mostly involved in the planning,” a Bieber source previously told PEOPLE. “Justin lets her take the lead. He jokes that life is better when Hailey is in charge.”

And days before the ceremony, a source told PEOPLE that Bieber and Baldwin “really are two kids who are crazy in love,” adding, “Hailey has a sweet, pure heart and her life is simple and uncomplicated. That’s something Justin has craved for a long time whether he knew it or not. Hailey brings stability to his world, and she truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.”

A week after tying the knot again, Baldwin shared a photo on her Instagram account embracing and kissing her new husband with her veil trailing behind her featuring the words “Till Death Do Us Part” lining the end of it.

“Last Monday was the most special day of my life,” Baldwin captioned the first photo of her and Bieber.

In a second photo, she shared a solo portrait of herself standing in front of a house in her full ceremony outfit. Her hair was styled in a low bun parted in the center, with a natural makeup look. As for Bieber, he looked dapper as ever in a traditional Céline by Hedi Slimane tux.

“Thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress,” Baldwin captioned her second Instagram photo, tagging designer Virgil Abloh. “You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation. ❤️”

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged in July 2018 during a vacation in the Bahamas after reigniting their romance in the spring. They previously dated before they split in 2016.

Since returning to Los Angeles after their nuptials, the couple has been soaking up their wedded bliss, even recently starring in a music video together for Bieber’s new collaboration with Dan + Shay, “10,000 Hours,” and making their fashion campaign debut in a Calvin Klein ad.