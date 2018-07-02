Never say never when it comes to Justin Bieber rekindling a romance!

Whether it’s overlooking the river or chilling out on a park bench in Rockefeller Park, in the few weeks the “What Do You Mean” singer has reignited his relationship with Hailey Baldwin, they’ve been packing on the PDA all over the Big Apple.

Over the weekend, Bieber, 24, and the model and Drop the Mic host, 21, were seen locking lips during a stroll through a local Brooklyn garden after grabbing lunch at DUMBO House, according to an onlooker. The singer was also pictured giving Baldwin a sweet smooch on the forehead.

Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin were spotted out in Brooklyn, New York, USA. Splash News

The couple then headed out to the Hamptons for the rest of the weekend. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Bieber and Baldwin were seen cuddling in Sag Harbor. “Mood for the rest of the summa,” the model captioned a photo of herself in the water posted Sunday.

The two also appear to have made a stop off at Bang Bang Tattoos, where artist Jon Boy shared a photo of himself with the couple. “Style & Grace,” he captioned the pic of the trio.

In the midst of his very public city love fest with Baldwin, the “Sorry” singer jetted across the U.S. last week to attend to business back home. He took to the stage with his close pal Post Malone during the rapper’s concert in L.A. on Thursday, before reportedly getting a bright red custom Lamborghini Aventador delivered to luxury hotel Montage Laguna Beach on Friday.

Bieber and Baldwin previously dated before they split in 2016. After calling it quits, “we went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” Baldwin recently told U.K. newspaper The Times.

Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin hold hands as they leave Cipriani's in New York, USA. Splash News

She continued, “We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on,” adding, “we’ve moved past that.”

While both Baldwin and Bieber have kept mum about their relationship status, the pair have stepped out together multiple times this month — and they haven’t been shy about packing on the PDA.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Splash News

“Right now, Justin is very happy with Hailey,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They have been traveling together between the East coast and L.A. now for the past couple of weeks.”

But the source adds that while their relationship is “good” right now, that doesn’t mean things have gotten serious between them.

“He always had a lot of love for her. But there was a reason for their split too,” the insider adds. “They are usually good for a while and then they are not. They do look serious now, but they are both young and passionate. It’s nothing to read into seriously. There are no wedding bells ringing.”