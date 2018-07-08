From “Boyfriend” to fiancé!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged, and a source says the whirlwind proposal makes sense for the young pair.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” says the source. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

As TMZ first reported, Bieber, 24, popped the question to Baldwin, 21, Saturday night over dinner in the Bahamas.

Both of Bieber’s parents appeared to hint at the engagement Sunday on social media.

“@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!” dad Jeremy Bieber captioned an Instagram post. Meanwhile, mom Pattie Mallette tweeted: “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.”

The “Sorry” singer and model-turned-Drop the Mic host previously dated before a messy split in 2016. After calling it quits,“we went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” Baldwin recently told U.K. newspaper The Times.

“Justin and I were friends for a long time,” she said in the interview. “I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. It was what it was … We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on … we’ve moved past that.”

The couple rekindled their romance this summer, fueling rumors they had reconciled as they packed on PDA during trips to Miami, New York City and the Hamptons.

In June, an insider told PEOPLE that Bieber and Baldwin have bonded over their faith and shared church parish over the years.

“They’re very close because of Hillsong,” the insider said. “She definitely cares about him. They also have a long history together.”