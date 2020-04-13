Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Cuddles and an Easter Feast to Mark Holiday in Canada

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin / Instagram

Easter Sunday is in full effect for lovebirds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber, 26, and Baldwin, 23, celebrated the special holiday together as they continue social distancing in Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, the couple posted sweet photos on their respective Instagram Stories to document their Easter celebrations, complete with a feast of food.

Baldwin shared adorable candid moments from their holiday celebrations with a collage of selfies featuring plenty of smiles, kisses and silly facial expressions. “Love u babe,” her husband captioned his own Instagram post.

The pair also cuddled by the lake near their home as they listened to music and enjoyed the view together.

The Bieber household knows how to celebrate a holiday. In honor of Valentine’s Day, the newlyweds enjoyed an intimate, candlelit dinner inside their California home which they had covered in roses and other romantic decorations.

“My forever valentine,” Bieber captioned a photo of his wife on Feb. 14. He also shared a video on his Instagram story showing that he laid rose petals along the path leading to their dining room table — which the singer also decorated with a bouquet and chocolates.

They also brought in Bieber’s 26th birthday on March 1 together. The pair went for dinner at Pecorino, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

“The dinner was super casual. It was just the two of them. They arrived around 6 p.m. They were both in a great mood,” a source told PEOPLE. “They looked very happy. They shared several dishes and very much enjoyed it.”

That night, Bieber and Baldwin canoodled on the dance floor while partying at Delilah, another swanky Los Angeles spot. But it doesn’t have to be a momentous occasion for the couple to celebrate one another.

Last Tuesday, Bieber posted a series of photos on his Instagram sharing that Baldwin brings him so much joy, even as they practice self-quarantining. “THIS LADY MAKES ME SMILE #FACTS,” he captioned the post which showed himself and his wife grinning from ear to ear as they laid on their couch.

On April 1, Baldwin shared a cute photo of her own — this time, of the couple sharing a smooch. “Grateful for some sunshine today,” she captioned her post indicating that the two had taken a moment away from isolation to step outside.

While these days, staying home is a safety measure as individuals work to help flatten the curb of the coronavirus’ spread — which a new study from the Centers for Disease Control found that most people hospitalized with the coronavirus have pre-existing medical conditions — the Biebers generally like to spend time at home.

“Justin and I are homebodies. When we first got married, I was still coming out of the phase where I liked to always be doing something,” the bareMinerals clean beauty ambassador previously told PEOPLE. “But now I’ve realized how much of a luxury it is to just be able to stay in on a Friday night with a fire going. Now I will never go back!”