Justin Bieber Raves Over Wife Hailey Baldwin Proudly Wearing Diamond 'Bieber' Necklace

Hailey Baldwin is showing off her love for husband Justin Bieber in style.

The model, 22, could be seen rocking a diamond-encrusted “Bieber” necklace in a photo shared by her husband on Friday night. Baldwin paired the meaningful piece of jewelry with two other silver chains and a beige-colored sweatshirt.

“I love you so much,” Bieber, 25, captioned the sweet snap.

“Ur my favorite human on earth I’m a very lucky lady,” Baldwin responded in the comments section of Bieber’s post.

According to photos shared on Bieber’s Instagram Story on Friday, the pair appeared to be attending the 2019 Zoe Conference, an annual event “dedicated to championing the cause of the local church.”

Baldwin first debuted her “Bieber” necklace in November 2018, when she hinted that she was gifted it for her birthday that month. The model was also seen rocking the bling at Coachella in April.

The married pair is months away from their one-year wedding anniversary, and appear to be as strong as ever — with Baldwin recently professing on social media to Bieber that she has “never loved you more.”

Though, the pair isn’t thinking about expanding their family right away. Earlier this month, Bieber told fans on Instagram that while he’s looking forward to it one day, parenthood isn’t in his future just yet.

“Love dates with you baby,” the singer wrote, captioning a shot of himself and Baldwin in Disneyland. “One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!“

Bieber and Baldwin secretly tied the knot in New York City in September 2018, just two months after he proposed in the Bahamas that summer.

“It was very special for Justin to propose. He was so sure that Hailey is the one,“ a source told PEOPLE earlier this month. According to the insider, Bieber is “even happier that they got married so quickly, too.”

“He can’t imagine life without Hailey,” the source added. “He feels like he wouldn’t have made it through this year without [her].”

Over the past several months, Bieber has been open about dealing with mental health struggles, including depression, anxiety and ADHD. Through it all, Baldwin has supported him as he took some time off from music to instead focus on treating his issues.

“Although Justin is still working on his mental health, he and Hailey are doing great,” the source said. “They still act like newlyweds. Justin constantly surprises Hailey with gifts. She is always gushing about what a great husband he is.”

The couple is now planning a second, bigger wedding with family and friends this fall, one year after they first tied the knot. “They are looking forward to [it],” the source said.