Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Seen Distressed and Crying on a Day Out in New York

It’s been an emotional day for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

While on a bike ride in New York City on Tuesday, Baldwin, 21, was seen seemingly comforting her 24-year-old fiancé as he hid his face in his hands, tears streaming down his cheeks.

The model appeared to be extremely concerned for Bieber, gently rubbing his back and trying to be supportive.

While the singer managed to stop crying, not long afterward, Baldwin was in tears as the lovebirds sat in a restaurant in Tribeca.

At one point, Bieber lovingly caressed Baldwin’s face as she struggled to stop crying.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

It’s unclear as to what the couple got so worked up over, but Baldwin later posted a photo of herself with Bieber to her Instagram story — as if nothing had happened.

The model shared a black and white image of the couple kissing with the words “My Love,” written across it.

Their emotional outing was drastically different from their PDA filled day in New York City on Sunday.

Baldwin and Bieber were all smiles while walking hand in hand in the city. They even shared a passionate kiss.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Splash

In July, Bieber proposed to his model love while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Bieber later confirmed the engagement on Instagram writing, “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!”

“So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY,” Bieber continued.

Hailey Baldwin/Instagram Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

“I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make,” Bieber added.

RELATED ARTICLE: Justin Bieber Wore a Hoodie That Holds a Special Meaning for Fiancée Hailey Baldwin’s Family

A source close to the couple recently told PEOPLE, “They don’t want a long engagement and are already planning their wedding.”

“They are spending a lot of time with Hailey’s family in N.Y.C., and everyone is very excited that they are getting married.”

“Justin still seems extremely happy. He is relaxed and very much enjoying his life. He feels very lucky to be with Hailey. He can’t wait to call her his wife,” the source added.