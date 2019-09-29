Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are getting ready to say “I do” again!

Just over one year after secretly tying the knot in a New York City courthouse, the model, 22, and singer, 25, are gearing up to host a second ceremony this weekend, and a source tells PEOPLE the couple couldn’t be more “in love.”

“Despite some hard days, they really are two kids who are crazy in love,” the source tells PEOPLE ahead of the pair’s second ceremony in South Carolina. “Hailey has a sweet, pure heart and her life is simple and uncomplicated.”

The source adds, “That’s something Justin has craved for a long time whether he knew it or not. Hailey brings stability to his world, and she truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.”

The second wedding will be a larger, religious ceremony, as their shared faith has been an important part of their relationship.

“Their marriage is rooted in their faith. When things get difficult, they lean on their pastors and church friends,” the source says.

On Saturday, the couple was spotted boarding a private jet in Los Angeles, heading to their wedding venue.

Bieber and Baldwin will be surrounded by friends and family as they say “I do” again, and have booked the Montage Palmetto Bluff Bluff — a luxury resort within the Palmetto Bluff community — for the wedding, an insider previously told PEOPLE.

Sources in the area told PEOPLE that the entire hotel has been rented out for the duration of the expected event and will be closed to the public.

The location came as a surprise to many, as the singer was born and raised in Ontario, Canada, and the model grew up in New York. However, the venue itself offers a very picturesque environment, perfect for a wedding day.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that “this past year has really been a test” for Baldwin and Bieber, and the couple is proud of how they’ve handled everything that has been thrown their way and can’t wait to celebrate their union again.

After the pair tie the knot for a second time, the insider added they’ll be “taking a break” while they “enjoy a honeymoon.”