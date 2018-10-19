Hailey Baldwin Trademarks Married Name as Source Says Wedding to Justin Bieber Was ‘Her Idea’

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber surprised fans when they wed last month at a New York City courthouse, and now a source close to the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively the secret ceremony was the bride’s idea.

“Hailey is a very bright girl. She’s not just blindly adoring Justin and doing whatever he wants,” says the source. “She’s wanted to be with Justin for a very long time.”

Though the newlyweds plan to have a bigger wedding for family and friends, the source says Baldwin felt officially becoming husband and wife sooner rather than later solidified them as a team.

“The city hall marriage was her idea. It was ‘you and me against the world,'” says the source. “Let’s show [everyone] we’re serious and it’s not just some crazy fling.”

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Baldwin also recently filed to register “Hailey Bieber” for the purposes of a clothing line. Her maiden name was also registered, along with “HRB3.”

The trademarks were filed under her company Rhodedeodato Corp, as first reported by The Blast.

In a new interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, the 21-year-old model opened up about her husband, 24.

“He is incredible,” she gushed. “He crushes everything. Every song, every feature. It’s crazy to see what he does. I’m always blown away.”

She also got candid about dealing with the scrutiny over the last year. “I’ve had more attention on me than I’ve ever had in my life,” she said. “It’s easy to not think about your mental health or your physical health because you keep pushing, pushing, pushing. Before this year, I wasn;t balancing anything.”