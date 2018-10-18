Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Head to Church After House Hunting at Demi Lovato's Former Home

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were all smiles on Wednesday, as they arrived to church together in Beverly Hills.

The newlyweds — who tied the knot in September two months after getting engaged — were caught by photographers as they arrived at their place of worship.

Bieber, 24, wore a Hard Rock Cafe sweatshirt layered over a long white T-shirt, which he paired with khaki pants, a backwards baseball cap, and sneakers.

Baldwin, 21, kept things more casual in jeans and an orange cardigan with oversized sleeves. The model wore her blonde hair slicked back, and accessorized her look with gold jewelry, a black handbag, and her favorite House of Holland + Grenson suede-trimmed leather ankle boots.

Hours earlier, the couple were house hunting in Los Angeles.

Photographers caught them touring Demi Lovato‘s home, where she overdosed in July.

Lovato listed the home for $9.45 million with David Parnes and James Harris of The Agency in early September, but dropped the price by $500,000 to $8.995 million only a few weeks later.

At 5,564-sq.-ft., the property — which a Zillow listing says is “located on a quiet road above the Chateau Marmont‘ — has four bedrooms and six baths. It also contains views “from downtown to the Pacific Ocean” and outdoor perks like a grill, pool and gazebo, according to the listing. The chef’s kitchen has marble counter tops, the master suite has walk-in closets and a sitting room and an “upper club level” has a bar, media room and “sky lounge terrace.”

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Pap Nation/SplashNews.com

A source told PEOPLE in September that Lovato is selling the property because she is “putting her past behind her.”

On July 24, emergency responders revived Lovato with Narcan at the Hollywood Hills home. The “Sorry Not Sorry” musician, 26, remained in the hospital for almost two weeks before she was released in August to seek in-patient treatment.

Lovato’s half-sister, Madison De La Garza, gave an update about Lovato’s condition on an October episode of the podcast Millennial Hollywood. “She’s working really hard on her sobriety, and we’re all so incredibly proud of her,” she said. “It’s been crazy for our family. It’s been a lot.”

“We’ve been through a lot together, and every single time — I mean if you read my mom’s book, you would know: Every time we go through something, we always come out on the other side a hundred times stronger than before,” the actress said. “So we’ve just been so thankful for everything — for the little things.”