Justin Bieber is continuing to take his flirtations with wife Hailey Baldwin to social media.

On Saturday, the “Sorry” singer, 25, shared a video to his Instagram in which he can be seen successfully making a goal during a hockey game. In the caption, he made a risqué joke about his manual dexterity and wrote, “Like my wife always says…. I got good hands.”

In response, Baldwin, 23, commented, “fact.”

Bieber has been spending a lot of time on the ice as of late. On Friday, he took his 10-year-old brother Jaxon along with him to the rink to meet a group of players on the Toronto Maple Leafs, his hometown team.

On Sunday, Bieber also shared a snap of Baldwin sitting with his sisters Jazmyn, 11, Allie, 12, and Bay, 1, on what appears to be the stands of a hockey rink.

“My girls,” he captioned the photo.

Bieber and Baldwin — who wed for the first time in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018 and then celebrated their nuptials with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019 — have been in Canada spending the holidays together with the pop star’s family.

On Christmas Day, the model shared a collage of Polaroids of her and Bieber to Instagram with the caption, “Merry Christmas from me and mine to you and yours ❤️.”

The New Year is shaping up to be a busy one for Bieber, who announced last week he’ll be dropping his new single “Yummy” on Jan. 3.

With that announcement, Bieber also announced his fifth studio album and a North American tour that will kick off in Seattle on May 14 for 45 scheduled dates through September.

In addition, Bieber also revealed he’ll release a docu-series based on his life that will coincide with the release of his new music.

“We all have different stories,” he said of the storytelling project. “I’m just excited to share mine.”

It’s unclear on which platform or channel the series will stream or air, though Bieber’s YouTube channel says more info will be released on Tuesday.

After the announcement, a source told PEOPLE exclusively that Bieber “has a big year ahead and he is ready” to launch new music in 2020.

“He is very excited about his comeback,” the source said. “His fans have been patiently waiting and he is grateful for his break. With Hailey by his side, he can’t wait to release his new album and tour.”

The insider continued, “He really is in a much better place now. He is excited about life again. He has found ways to better cope with the stress and the pressure that comes with a new album and tour.”