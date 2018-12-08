Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Grab Dinner at Spot Where His Ex Chantel Jeffries Is Also Seen

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin stepped out for sushi on Friday, visiting a restaurant where a familiar face also dined that night.

The newlyweds, who secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September, were snapped outside Matsuhisa Beverly Hills.

Also there that night? Instagram star and DJ Chantel Jeffries, with whom Bieber was romantically linked back in 2014 and 2016. (She was famously with Bieber in his rented yellow Lamborghini the night he was arrested and jailed in Miami for drag racing and driving under the influence in January 2014).

The three of them were not photographed interacting on Friday.

Bieber, 24, wore a green sweatshirt, light khaki pants and a beige hat, while Baldwin, 22, opted for a purple Los Angeles Lakers jacket, black top and matching black shiny pant.

Jeffries, 26, wore a white crop top, high-waisted red pants and a black jacket. She later posted a photo of the Miso soup she was eating to her Instagram Stories.

The following day, Baldwin shared her feelings about bullying and negativity, and the way they’ve affected her mental health.

“Being off of Instagram is the best thing ever,” Baldwin wrote in a series of Instagram Stories. “Whenever I take breaks from it, I feel so much better, so much happy as a person. The second I come back on I get immediate anxiety, I get sad and I get worked up.”

She went on to say that Instagram is an “incredible” tool and “a great way to stay in touch and interact with others,” but that “the negativity screams so loud.”

“It’s hard to focus on your well-being and mental health when each time you open Instagram, someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship, or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive,” she said. “I just don’t believe we’re called to live a life where we’re so easily caught up in strangers’ opinions on something they have nothing to do with. We need to take a step back and realize we need to express more love and encouragement to one another instead of constantly tearing people down and judging.”

Baldwin ended: ” I won’t let people make me feel like I’m doing something wrong by enjoying my life and being happy. This world has enough hatred, hurt and pain as it is, the last thing we need is more negativity, hate, and division.”