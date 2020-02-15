Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Celebrate Valentine's Day Together — and Release of His New Album!

Justin Bieber had an epic Valentine’s Day!

The singer, 25, and his wife Hailey Baldwin marked the most romantic day of the year with one another, along with a few romantic posts on Instagram.

“My forever valentine,” Bieber captioned a sweet photo of his wife posing in front of a white wall. He also showed off the intimate dinner he treated Baldwin to at their California home.

In a video shared to his Instagram Story, the pop star had laid out rose petals leading to the couple’s dining room table — which he decorated with a bouquet, candles and chocolates for the model — and gave fans a close-up look at their extravagant dinner.

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

Baldwin also shared the sweet surprise on her own Instagram Story, captioning the footage with a sticker that read, “Happy Valentime’s”

Bieber and Baldwin first tied the knot secretly in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018. Then a year later, they celebrated their wedding with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019.

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

Friday also marked the date of Bieber’s new album, Changes. His fifth studio album, which includes hits “Yummy,” “Intentions” and “Get Me,” is his first release since 2015’s Purpose.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Reflects on His ‘Turbulent’ Years with Addiction: ‘People Don’t Know How Scary It Got’

Baldwin shared some photos of the couple from the album’s release party, that was held at an arcade after their romantic dinner.

“Happy valentines day cwazzzyyy ❣️,” she captioned the sweet snaps of the couple posing and kissing in front of a skeeball and claw machine.

Recently, Bieber has spoken lovingly of his wife and their marriage in his YouTube docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons.

“Being able to spend my life with someone and know that there’s always that person to go back to and that I get to share every moment with and get to share my life with just makes it so much more rewarding,” he said of his wife in the fourth episode. “Just the idea of stability is something that I really never had growing up and it’s something that I’ve always really wanted.”

Bieber continued, “I think she loves me being happy and even if the music sucks, she’s so awesome and cares about me so much. She just loves the fact that I’m happy doing what I love, even if it was whack.”

And in the most recent episode, which was released on Wednesday, Bieber and Baldwin gave fans an inside look of their pre-nuptial festivities to the ceremony and reception all held in South Carolina.

“It was just so special. Everybody just danced their faces off,” Baldwin recalled as Bieber, who serenaded his wife with his famous “One Less Lonely Girl” song at the reception, added, “The wedding was fire. For me, just being with all the people that I love and celebrating and just being silly was my favorite part of the whole thing.”