Justin Bieber Shares Cozy, Canoodling Christmas Eve Photo with Wife Hailey Baldwin

Amid their cozy celebration, the model shared a photo of herself working out with a resistance band

On Christmas Day, love is in the air for happily married Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

Late Thursday night, Bieber, 26, shared a sweet photo with his wife Baldwin, 24, as they enjoyed a cozy Christmas nestled indoors. In the black and white snapshot, the lovebirds were pictured canoodling. Bieber did not caption his Christmas Eve post, but many fans commented to share kind words and holiday greetings.

"WE LOVE YOU GUYS, MERRY CHRISTMAS 💜," one person wrote. "Hope you have a good Christmas, yourself and Hailey Bieber," added another. "They look like actual twins," one Instagram user noted. "MARRY [sic] CHRISTMAS BABES," a fourth person commented.

Bieber shared a similar colorized photo on his Instagram story, in which the duo posed in front of their gifts. Baldwin posted several updates from her holiday festivities on her Instagram story. In one photo, the model showed what appeared to be a chocolate cake, which she credited her sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, for making.

Proudly showing off her Brazilian heritage, Baldwin shared a video of their native dinner. "A 🇧🇷 Christmas Eve dinner 😇," she wrote.

She shared several more photos, including one of her and a newborn family member watching Gossip Girls together.

Even on the holidays, Baldwin finds time to work out. "Christmas morning burn," she captioned an Instagram story photo of herself laying down with a resistance band wrapped around her legs. The star also shared that she was working on her beauty regimen in another photo, "Christmas buns. Christmas onesie. Christmas masking," she wrote.

Baldwin, her sister, Kahlea, was born on Dec. 25. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE CHRISTMAS BABY OF THE FAMILY," she began in her celebratory post, which she shared on her Instagram story. BIG CHRISTMAS ANGEL ENERGY. LOVE YOU."

The couple enjoyed an equally as joyous Thanksgiving together last month, during which the model was incredibly proud to reveal that she had prepared her first-ever holiday bird. In a sweet snap she posted on Instagram, she wrote int he caption, "1st [sic] time turkey maker. (No, it’s not burnt.) Happy Thanksgiving," Bieber shared a heartfelt post of his own, expressing his gratitude for the good Lord almighty.

"On this Thanksgiving, I’d like to thank the single most important person to ever live. The lover of my soul, King Jesus," he captioned his photo, which read, "THANK YOU JESUS" in bold font. Just one week ahead of Thanksgiving, the pair celebrated Baldwin's 24th birthday.

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin | Credit: Ariana Grande/Youtube

Bieber captioned his celebratory post about the apple of his eye: "My eyes are 4 [sic] you. My heart is 4 [sic] you. My soul is 4 [sic] you. My love is 4 [sic] you. I am home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can't believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY."

In the photo series, Baldwin was pictured in various looks from totally casual to super glammed. Bieber even included a photo of the two from his docu-series, which was released in January, titled Justin Bieber: Seasons.