Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Cozy Up for Christmas with the Pop Star's Family

Sleigh bells are ringing for the Biebers.

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, celebrated their first Christmas together since tying the knot for the second time in October. This marks their second Christmas as a married couple.

“Merry Christmas from me and mine to you and yours ❤️,” the model shared on Instagram alongside a collage of polaroids of the happy couple on Wednesday. In the cozy snaps, Baldwin wears a pair of red reindeer antlers as she snuggles up to Bieber. They even share a sweet kiss in one of the photos.

Bieber also shared some snapshots from the holiday celebrations, posting a picture of his two younger sisters — Allie and Jazmyn — in their new Drew House hoodies, captioning it, “MERRY CHRISTMAS to my beautiful sisters.”

The “Sorry” singer later added a photo of himself and Baldwin wrapped around each other and kissing at the dinner table, while holding one of his little cousins in between them.

After the family festivities, Bieber kept up the Christmas spirit by singing some of his old holiday hits — including 2011’s “Mistletoe” and “Christmas Eve” — while driving around town with Baldwin.

His wife, who sat in the passenger seat, made sure to record the mini concert, which the singer later uploaded to his Instagram.

The pair wed for the first time in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018. They celebrated their nuptials with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff.

On Christmas Eve, the pop star gave his fans the ultimate Christmas present when he not only announced a new single and an upcoming album, both due out next year, but also a planned documentary series and a U.S. tour slated for next summer.

He’s been teasing new music for weeks. On Monday, Bieber hinted that something would be coming on Dec. 24 when he posted an image of the word “tomorrow” twice to his Instagram. In the caption of both photos, he wrote, “December 24, December 31, January 3 … #2020,” which led many fans to believe those would be the drop dates of his new music.

“As humans, we are imperfect,” Bieber says in voiceover in the teaser video that debuted on Tuesday, which shows the star walking alone in what appears to be a deserted gas station or desolate junkyard. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through — I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me.”

The first of the singer’s reveals is an upcoming album, which he describes as different than his previous work because of “where I’m at in my life.”

Bieber later adds of his fifth studio album: “It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything that I’ve done.”

“Yummy” will be the first new single to drop from the star, timed for a Jan. 3 debut date. The so-called “super trailer” came with samples of some of his other upcoming tunes, including a snippet of lyrics that seemed to reference his marriage to wife Hailey Baldwin.

“Could you be here with me forever, ever, ever / Every time I go the wrong way you turn me back around,” he sings in the portion of the song included in the video.

A North American tour for the Grammy winner will kick off in Seattle on May 14, with 45 dates scheduled so far, leading to a New Jersey wrap-up on Sept. 26. A few of the tour stops include Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Cleveland and Toronto.

With the announcement, Bieber also revealed that an upcoming docu-series based on his life is set to coincide with the release of his new music. “We all have different stories,” he says of the storytelling project. “I’m just excited to share mine.”

It’s unclear on which platform or channel the series will stream or air, though Bieber’s YouTube channel says more info will be released Dec. 31.

After the announcement, a source told PEOPLE exclusively that the singer “has a big year ahead and he is ready” to launch new music in 2020.

“He is very excited about his comeback,” the source said. “His fans have been patiently waiting and he is grateful for his break. With Hailey by his side, he can’t wait to release his new album and tour.”

The insider continued, “He really is in a much better place now. He is excited about life again. He has found ways to better cope with the stress and the pressure that comes with a new album and tour.”

“He really thinks this will be the best tour ever,” the source added.