Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Hamptons Date Hits the Skids as Their Pricey Mercedes Breaks Down

A trip to the Hamptons did not go to plan for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on Monday after they experienced some car troubles.

The duo was left stranded when the fancy Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG they were driving broke down in the middle of an intersection.

Police were called to manage traffic until a mechanic could remove the car, which can cost up to $200,000. The two looked stressed out with Baldwin, 21, holding her head in her hands as Bieber, 24, had his arms crossed.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber MATT AGUDO/INSTAR

During the weekend, the two were seen locking lips during a stroll through a local Brooklyn garden after grabbing lunch at DUMBO House, according to an onlooker. The singer was also pictured giving Baldwin a sweet smooch on the forehead.

This is the latest of Bieber’s car troubles. In March, the “Sorry” singer was involved in a minor crash in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time “there were no injuries and there was no report taken” at the time.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in New York City Splash News

Before that, Bieber hit a paparazzo with his car after leaving a church service in Beverly Hills.

Lt. Scott Dowling of the Beverly Hills Police Department told PEOPLE at the time that the victim, identified as Maurice Lamont, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

A source close to Bieber also told PEOPLE at the time that “Justin was surrounded by paparazzi leaving church services and accidentally grazed or came into contact with one of the paps surrounding his truck. To say he ‘ran over’ or ‘hit’ the guy is misleading and an overstatement and implies something much more grave than what happened.”