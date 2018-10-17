Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin Grab Breakfast in Los Angeles After Emotional Week

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were out and about for the third day in a row on Tuesday, grabbing breakfast in Los Angeles.

The newlyweds were spotted by photographers leaving Joan’s on Third in West Hollywood.

Bieber, 24, wore blue Nike athletic shorts, a white undershirt, and a long-sleeve black hoodie. The “Love Yourself” singer paired his outfit with gray sneakers, white socks, and a black baseball cap.

Baldwin wore a black hoodie and black and neon green sneakers. The model, 21, dressed up her look with a gray miniskirt and matching blazer.

Their morning trip is one of a string of outings the two have been seen on since Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez checked into treatment after suffering an emotional breakdown while in the hospital.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin SplashNews.com

A source previously told PEOPLE that their recent engagement and marriage threw Gomez, 26, “off guard.”

“Selena can be a delicate flower, especially because she has had constant medical struggles, but Justin’s engagement and quick marriage threw her off guard and hit her hard,” a music insider said. “She and Justin have been on and off for years, although they were so young when it all began. Justin was her first big love, and she isn’t over him.”

The “Wolves” singer and Disney Channel alum experienced “a panic attack” during her second hospital stay in just a few short weeks — she suffers from a low white blood cell count, a common side effect for kidney transplant patients — a source told PEOPLE. The music insider said Gomez is on the mend as she seeks treatment and is eager to get back on track. “Selena is feeling better,” the source said. “She is getting the help she needs.”

