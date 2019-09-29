Wedding Bound! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Jet Out of Los Angeles Ahead of Religious Ceremony

Image zoom

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are headed to South Carolina!

The couple was spotted boarding a private jet on Saturday, as they left Los Angeles together ahead of their second wedding.

Baldwin, 22, wore an oversized blue jacket which she paired with a white top and a pair of grey sweatpants, while Bieber, 25, opted for grey sweats with a pink and white hat.

The pop star went on to post a photo of the jet, which awaited their arrival with a special welcome mat featuring the name of Bieber’s clothing line, Drew House.

“That’s so sick mate,” commented pal Brooklyn Beckham.

Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID

Just over one year after secretly tying the knot in a New York City courthouse, the couple are hosting a bigger religious ceremony with friends and family.

Bieber and Baldwin will be saying “I do” again in Palmetto Bluff, a source recently told PEOPLE. The location came as a surprise to many, as the singer, who was born and raised in Ontario, Canada, as well as the model, who grew up in New York, don’t seem to have any personal ties to the area.

(L-R) Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin Bieber/Instagram

The location of the Biebers’ ceremony is expected to be the Montage Palmetto Bluff, a luxury resort within the Palmetto Bluff community. Sources in the area told PEOPLE that the entire hotel has been rented out for the duration of the expected event and will be closed to the public.

Ahead of their second wedding, Bieber reflected on just how much has changed for the pair since they first knew each other as teenagers.

In the Instagram photo, which features Bieber with his signature hairstyle, Baldwin smiles as she puts her arm around the “Sorry” singer and holds up a peace sign.

“My wife and I 🙂 where it all began,” Bieber captioned the sweet throwback image.

(L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin justin Bieber/Instagram

An insider close to Bieber recently told PEOPLE that their second ceremony will be very meaningful for them both.

“They are both beyond excited to celebrate with friends this weekend,” the insider said. “They are happy that they are finally having a religious ceremony. It’s very special for them.”

“This past year has really been a test for them. A test on their marriage. They are very proud of how far they have come,” the insider said. “Justin is doing much better. He keeps focusing on his music and seems excited about it.”

The insider added that after the pair tie the knot for a second time, they’ll be “taking a break” while they “enjoy a honeymoon.”