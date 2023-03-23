Justin and Hailey Bieber Enjoy Date Night at SZA Concert with Kylie Jenner Also in Attendance

The couple was sitting side-by-side at the final stop of SZA's SOS Tour in Los Angeles

By
Published on March 23, 2023 05:20 PM
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, SZA
The Biebers (left) and SZA (right). Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Joseph Okpako/WireImage

SZA wrapped up her SOS Tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, giving fans — some of whom were famous — a final chance to see the chart-topper's production in person. Among them were Justin and Hailey Baldwin Bieber enjoying a date night, Kylie Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo and Adele!

During the show, the Biebers could be seen sitting alongside the other famous faces, with Justin and Hailey vibing out to a few different cuts throughout the night.

Specifically, the Biebers were seen singing along to "F2F" and "Kill Bill," with Justin throwing his hands around and even dancing to track "Kiss Me More." Hugging each other during the night, the pair were seated directly next to Kylie Jenner, who was sitting beside a friend who had his arm around her.

At the show, Justin was spotted rocking a baggy fit, with a large pair of blue jeans, large T-shirt, and a backward baseball cap. Hailey wore a leather jacket and red trousers, while Jenner rocked some leather of her own in the form of leather pants, which she paired with a white top.

The SOS Tour stop, which took place at the Forum as a proper finale to the arena run, also saw Adele in attendance sitting directly in front of the Biebers. Adele was spotted chatting it up with those surrounding her, and even shared a sweet note with SZA after the performance. "Thank you for having us," it read.

"Currently rethinking my entire performance," SZA wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday with a picture of Adele's note.

Sza shares Los Angeles concert thank you from Adele
SZA's thank you from Adele. Courtesy SZA Instagram Story

Elsewhere on her Instagram Story, SZA reacted to a video of the Biebers and Jenner in attendance, writing, "Bruh... this is actually too much. I'm so glad I had no idea cause I wouldn't have come on stage."

Also at the SOS Tour was Olivia Rodrigo, who was spotted outside of the venue with friend Tate McRae. Outside of the Forum, Rodrigo could be seen wearing a grey tee, jean jacket, navy pants and a fashionable black bag.

SZA, Billboard's Woman of the Year
Johnny Nunez/Getty

Wednesday's show wasn't the Biebers' first acknowledgment of their SZA fandom, either. For the cover of this month's issue of Vogue Austria, Hailey told Justin that she couldn't stop listening to SZA's sophomore album SOS, and specifically songs "Blind," "Far" and "Snooze."

The LP arrived back in December, and has since spent several weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. At the top of the year, the R&B superstar spoke with PEOPLE about her journey to the LP, and her experience being bullied in school as a kid.

"I was bullied because I wasn't quiet and I was awkward at the same time," the Grammy-winner told PEOPLE. "I wasn't this tiny sad victim, but I was more so attacked just because it was giving 'What is wrong with you?' energy."

"I always thought, 'Oh my God.' I'll never have the approval of anyone in life, this must be my defining factor, this must be the bottom line," she added.

Looking back, she said she realized that her experiences shaped her into who she is and she wouldn't take them back. "I realized that all the things that made me feel so lame were actually what made me into who I am," she said. "It's like, I didn't go to prom because I didn't have any friends and I had no one to go to prom with ... [and now] it's so weird that my life turned into [having] a bodyguard while traveling to parties."

