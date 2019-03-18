Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin certainly put the sun in Sunday.

Over the weekend, the married couple were photographed soaking up the sunshine as they hit the beach in Los Angeles.

For their day out, Bieber, 25, wore a pair of blue and grey board shorts, while Baldwin, 22, rocked a neon pink bikini top with high-waisted snakeskin-patterned briefs from Triangl (the latter which retails, as part of a set, for $79). Both were spotted splashing in the ocean shore.

A day earlier, the pair were seen having an emotional conversation in Laguna Beach, California — with Bieber burying his head in his hands, seemingly looking upset, and Baldwin appearing to comfort him.

Back February, PEOPLE confirmed Bieber had been receiving treatment for depression.

It’s something he’s still working on, a source now tells PEOPLE. “Justin is still receiving treatment on both coast, but is doing okay,” the insider explains. “He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey’s sake. He is still confident that he will get there.”

“They seem happy about spending a few days in L.A.,” the source continues. “Hailey isn’t putting any pressure on him at all. She only wants him to focus on his mental health.”

Earlier this month, Bieber revealed he had been “struggling a lot” in a candid Instagram post.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird,” he wrote, including a picture of himself praying next to manager Scooter Braun and Kanye West.

However, the star went on to assure his fans that he has faith he will rebound quickly.

“I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your [sic] guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on,” wrote Bieber.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Bieber’s transparent message about his struggles was a “big step” for the star.

“The whole point of counseling and therapy is to get to the bottom of why you feel the way you feel. Once you reach the truth about yourself, you tell other people the truth,” the source said. “This was Justin being authentic and telling people his truth. So that Instagram post was an important part of his recovery.”

The source continued, “It was a big step for him to do that. He was a little nervous about being public, but he also knows that his road to improvement comes with this level of honesty. He decided that now was time to address things, and to let everyone know what’s going on.”

Following the “Sorry” singer’s decision to seek treatment, an insider told PEOPLE he was “feeling very positive” and working hard to uncover “some root issues” through counseling sessions with both spiritual and secular components from pastors and licensed professionals.

“Everyone is optimistic that this will help him figure out his next chapter,” said the source.

Things continued to look up for the singer when he turned 25 on March 1, as an insider told PEOPLE he was in a “really good place.”

“He’s got all the money he will ever need, and he’s starting to really center himself and focus on his future,” the insider said. “Therapy has helped empower him: he’s focusing on the positives, not the negatives. He knows that he’s beginning a new life.”