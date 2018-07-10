Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are basking in their newly engaged glow.

Three days after the “Sorry” singer popped the question, the pair arrived back in New York City Tuesday, after being photographed in the Bahamas earlier in the day.

For the outing, Bieber wore a green T-shirt, black shorts and black socks and yellow sandals, with a black bandana on his head; Baldwin wore a black tank top and white jacket paired with denim shorts and black-and-white sneakers.

“They wanted to stay in the Bahamas for as long as possible,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “They were having the best time. They’re just enjoying being engaged. They know when they leave, there will be a lot of attention on them.”

Saturday night, Bieber, 24, proposed to Baldwin, 21, while at dinner in the Bahamas. PEOPLE confirmed the news on Sunday, and the happy couple finally announced their engagement on social media Monday.

“So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY,” Bieber wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday.

Shortly after, Baldwin tweeted: “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

The young couple’s engagement comes just one month after Bieber and Baldwin rekindled their romance. They previously dated in 2015 before splitting in 2016.

Fans have been skeptical of Bieber and Baldwin’s relationship, as they reconciled just months after the pop star called it quits again with on-off flame Selena Gomez, 25. But sources say this relationship is the real deal.

“This is not a joke to him. He proposed because he truly feels Hailey is the love of his life,” the insider says. “He had a rough time last year, but he worked very hard to change and find more meaning in his life. Hailey couldn’t make him happier.”