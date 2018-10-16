Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin All Smiles After Source Says He’s Not Over Selena Gomez

Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted out and about early this week, as a source told PEOPLE that their recent engagement and marriage threw Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez “off guard.”

On Sunday, Bieber and Baldwin were spotted on a coffee run in Los Angeles. Both appeared to be in good spirits, smiling for photographers as they approached the building.

Bieber, 24, wore one of his long-sleeve white graphic tour T-shirts, which he paired with khaki cargo shorts, red socks, tan sneakers, and a flat-rim hat (embellished with a Toronto Maple Leafs enamel pin, natch).

Baldwin also kept it comfortable in an oversized black hoodie and black leather jacket. The model, 21, added a pop of color to her outfit with orange sneakers. She also rocked gold hoop earrings.

The next day, Baldwin and Bieber were spotted on another beverage run — this time to Joan’s on Third in West Hollywood, California.

He wore head-to-toe white (a hat, short sleeve T-shirt, Puma shorts and high-top sneakers). Baldwin added color to her ensemble in a cranberry pair of track pants, a pink sweater, and cropped denim jacket.

She accessorized the outfit with black boots laced with neon laces and gold earrings.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Splash News

Also on Monday, a source told PEOPLE how Gomez was handling Bieber and Baldwin’s big news. The 26-year-old Disney Channel alum and singer is currently seeking treatment after recently suffering an emotional breakdown while in the hospital.

“Selena can be a delicate flower, especially because she has had constant medical struggles, but Justin’s engagement and quick marriage threw her off guard and hit her hard,” the music insider said. “She and Justin have been on and off for years, although they were so young when it all began. Justin was her first big love, and she isn’t over him.”

The “Wolves” singer experienced “a panic attack” during her second hospital stay in just a few short weeks — she suffers from a low white blood cell count, a common side effect for kidney transplant patients — a source told PEOPLE. Now the music insider says Gomez is on the mend as she seeks treatment and is eager to get back on track. “Selena is feeling better,” the source said. “She is getting the help she needs.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez Seeking Treatment After Emotional Breakdown in Hospital Following ‘Tough’ Few Weeks

As for how Bieber has reacted to Gomez’s struggles, “It’s hard for him to hear that she isn’t doing well,” a source close to Bieber told PEOPLE after the Canadian pop star was spotted crying in a vehicle with Baldwin following news of Gomez’s recent hospitalization.

“This was his first great love, and while he was young and traveling around the world as a superstar, he learned a great deal from her,” a Miami music source told PEOPLE. “He is not over Selena.”