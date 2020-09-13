In September 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin secretly got marriage licenses at a New York City courthouse, just two months after he proposed

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Mark 2 Years Since They Secretly Married at N.Y.C. Courthouse

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are celebrating a very special day.

On Sunday, the couple marked their two-year wedding anniversary. "2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo," the singer, 26, shared on Instagram.

PEOPLE confirmed in September 2018 that Bieber and Baldwin secretly got marriage licenses at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas on July 7, 2018. "They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

"Happy Anniversary yall! We love and miss u," Chance the Rapper commented on Bieber's post.

Baldwin's longtime stylist Maeve Reilly also congratulated the pair. "Happy 2 year anniversary to my beautiful friends! It has been an honor to watch your love story unfold. I love you both so much!" Reilly shared on her Instagram Story, along with a black-and-white portrait from Bieber and Baldwin's second wedding.

On Sept. 30, 2019, the couple hosted a second wedding with a large ceremony in front of family and friends. Bieber and Baldwin, who wore a custom Off-White gown, exchanged vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

They tied the knot in front of 154 guests including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls as well as pals Kylie Jenner (with daughter Stormi!), Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay (who performed at the reception), Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble and Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun.

"Although they were already married, their religious wedding ceremony was very important. It now feels more official for them," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Since getting married twice, Bieber and Baldwin have had many milestones.

This summer, the pair got baptized together. "This was one of the most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family," Bieber shared.

And more recently, they purchased an 11,145-square-foot, 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion in Beverly Hills, California, for nearly $26 million. The 2.5-acre property is "very private with gorgeous lawns, an infinity pool and a tennis court," a real estate source confirmed to PEOPLE in late August.