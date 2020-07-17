Justin Bieber Granted Motion by Court to Subpoena Twitter to Identify Sexual Assault Accusers

"We just want to uncover who is behind these two accounts and it may be the same person," the singer's lawyer reportedly told Judge Terry Green on Thursday

Justin Bieber has been granted a motion submitted by his lawyers to subpoena Twitter for more information about the identities of the women accusing him of sexual assault.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry Green granted the motion on Thursday, NBC 4 reported.

Bieber's lawyer, Evan Spiegel, reportedly told Green they suspect the same person could be behind the two Twitter accounts that made the accusations last month.

"We just want to uncover who is behind these two accounts and it may be the same person," Spiegel said, according to NBC 4. It could take months for Twitter to hand over the requested information, the outlet reported.

Before Green issued his ruling, he reportedly mispronounced Bieber's last name and asked Spiegel if he should know Bieber.

After Spiegel responded that the singer was well-known to various demographics, Green replied, "I gather demographics not 73 and over."

Spiegel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Friday.

Bieber, 26, has emphatically denied the accusations against him, and filed a $20 million lawsuit against his two accusers, who are listed as Jane Doe 1 and 2 in the suit.

In the filing of the suit, Bieber's lawyers say that the accusations against him are "factually impossible, and disproven both by indisputable documentary evidence and the individuals’ own admissions," PEOPLE previously reported.

The women are referred to by their Twitter names, Danielle and Kadi, but Spiegel pointed out in court on Thursday that it is impossible to serve them until their true identities beyond social media are known, according to NBC 4.

The woman identified as Danielle has claimed that Bieber assaulted her at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas, in March of 2014.

According to Bieber's suit, he did not stay at the Four Seasons Hotel on the night in question, having only dined at the restaurant.

"Danielle fabricated her sexual encounter with Bieber at the Four Seasons Hotel because it was publicly reported that Bieber had dinner at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014 and presumed that Bieber was at the hotel because of the public reports of him dining at the restaurant," the filing, previously obtained by PEOPLE, states. "However, even though Bieber went to the restaurant, he did NOT stay at the Four Seasons Hotel."

Bieber was photographed on the night in question leaving a SXSW performance venue with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez, who went on to a rental property where they were staying with friends. The following night, they stayed at the Westin Hotel, not the Four Seasons, according to the filing.

The other woman, Kadi, alleges that Bieber invited her to his hotel suite in New York City after the Met Gala in 2015 before assaulting her around 2:30 a.m.

The filing calls her allegations "factually impossible," saying that Bieber "was actually at the Met Gala after-party with dozens of witnesses" at that time.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed," Bieber previously said on Twitter, addressing the allegations against him. "However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."